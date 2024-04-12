UConn Women’s Basketball Postseason Review

Share Facebook

After winning the Big East Championship over Georgetown, the UConn Huskies were locked in as a No. 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies are a familiar program in the NCAA tournament. They have won 11 national championships and reached the Final Four 23 times.

First Round vs. Jackson State

The Huskies trailed for 1:22 in this game before Paige Bueckers made a free throw to put UConn up 5-4. After that, it was all Huskies.

Scoring 27 in the second quarter, 23 in the third and 14 in the fourth, the Huskies rolled past the Lady Tigers with an 86-64 win to advance to the second round. Paige Bueckers was the leading scorer with 28 points.

Second Round vs. Syracuse

This game was the opposite for UConn, facing a No. 6-seed Syracuse Orange. In a back-and-forth game, it was Bueckers leading the way once again.

Up 39-28 at halftime, the Huskies struggled to put the game away. Syracuse’s Dyaisha Fair helped lead the Orange’s comeback, outscoring UConn in the second half.

Ultimately, it wasn’t enough, as Bueckers dropped 32 points en route to a 72-64 win and Sweet 16 appearance.

Sweet 16 vs. Duke

This would be UConn’s most impressive game on defense. By only allowing 13 points in the first half, the Huskies had an affordable cushion for not shooting well.

While it was their best defensive game in the tournament, it was also their worst offensive game. Luckily, the Huskies had Buekcers, who scored 24 points in this tightly contested game.

UConn had a 42-27 lead entering the fourth, but the Blue Devils went on an 18-11 run to end the ball game. Surviving 53-45, the Huskies etched their name into the Elite Eight.

Elite Eight vs. USC

This would be the Huskies’ first encounter with a No. 1 seed in the tournament, but not the last. UConn’s offense stepped up in a big way following their previous effort against Duke.

Tied at 33, the Huskies relied on Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards the rest of the way. Scoring 22 in the third and 25 in the fourth, the Huskies outlasted JuJu Watkins and the Trojans.

Winning 80-73, the Huskies were marching to Cleveland to compete in the Final Four.

Final Four vs. Iowa

This was the closest game the Huskies had played all tournament. Going back and forth, it was clear that both teams were loaded with talent.

Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke and Caitlin Clark couldn’t be stopped, dropping a combined 44 points. For the Huskies, it was Edwards who led the way, this time dropping 17. Bueckers also recorded 17 but struggled from the 3-point line.

Trailing 70-69, the Huskies had a chance to win the game with one last shot, but an illegal screen from Edwards ultimately was the nail in the coffin. The final score was 71-69.