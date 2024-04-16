WNBA Draft 2024: A New Era Begins

Share Facebook

Twitter

In a historic Monday night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the WNBA draft culminated in a significant moment for the Indiana Fever when they secured Caitlin Clark with the first overall pick.

Fever’s Dynamic Duo: Clark and Boston

The Fever are setting the stage for an incredible season. Clark is teaming up with last year’s No. 1 pick and Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston. The duo is expected to be one of the most exhilarating young combo in the league, with Clark’s sharpshooting and playmaking skills complementing Boston’s dominant inside presence.

"As a point guard…I'm just feeding Aliyah the ball every single game." Caitlin Clark is excited to team up with Aliyah Boston 👏 pic.twitter.com/tcY78LaXNa — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 16, 2024

Caitlin Clark: A Record-Breaker Poised to Dominate WNBA

Clark’s collegiate career set unprecedent benchmarks in NCAA Division I basketball, leading her to the top pick in the draft. Known for her extraordinary scoring ability, unmatched playmaking skills and deep 3-point range, Clark enters the league expecting to become one of the greatest players in the WNBA history.

WNBA Draft Highlights and Impact Players

Los Angeles Sparks picked Cameron Brink at No. 2. She is known for her defensive prowess and shot-blocking ability. The Chicago Sky selected Kamila Cardoso, a powerhouse center, as third pick.

The Sparks were back on the clock with the fourth pick and selected Rickea Jackson, an agile forward. Rebounding out of the top 5, the Dallas Wings chose Jacy Sheldon, a guard from Ohio State.

ICYMI ⬇️ A thread of all three rounds of players who were selected in the 2024 #WNBADraft presented by @StateFarm pic.twitter.com/9d1WcRG3FK — WNBA (@WNBA) April 16, 2024

WNBA Draft Picks

The draft highlighted the rich talent coming through the college ranks and set the stage for a reshuffling of power within the league.

The WNBA, poised for one of its most competitive seasons yet, is promising basketball fans a spectacle of high-level performances.