Gators Men’s Golf Eyes Repeat At SEC Championship

The Florida Gators men’s golf team is out to defend its SEC Championship starting April 24 at Sea Island GC in St. Simons, Ga.

UF is looking to win in consecutive years for the first time since winning four in a row 1990-1994.

The Gators reached the ultimate goal last year, winning the national championship under coach J.C. Deacon, their first since 2001.

Accomplishments

The Gators have won six tournaments on the season and finished the regular season with a final win at the Calusa Cup in Naples, Fla., last week.

I continue to be impressed by these guys. Contributions from everyone. A GREAT team W at one of the best golf courses in America! 🐊🏆🐊 https://t.co/0wGrInLt7V — JC Deacon (@realjcdeacon) April 9, 2024

The Gators appear to be better this year than the NCAA champs from a year ago. In the 2022-23 season, Florida finished with six tournament wins all year, including the SEC and national championships. Now, heading into the postseason, they have six already, tying Deacon’s Gator high from last year.

What separates the two teams are the individual finishes. This year’s Gators have seen two solo victories, one from sophomore Matthew Kress and one from transfer junior Ian Gilligan. Last year’s team had six solo victories led by three from senior Fred Biondi.

The strong finish this year marks back-to-back seasons Florida has won the regular-season finale. The Gators have also recorded consecutive seasons with six wins for the first time since 1973-74 and 1974-75 seasons. Deacon has 27 team titles in 10 seasons in Gainesville.

Up Next

A win next week will not only secure the most tournament wins in a season under Deacon, but will clinch the Gators a spot in the national championships where they hope to become the first team to win it back-to-back since Alabama did in 2013 and 2014.