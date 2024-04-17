Lakers Deny Pelicans, Claim 7-Seed in West

Share Facebook

The Los Angeles Lakers took on the New Orleans Pelicans in the 7-seed versus 8-seed play-in game in the NBA Playoffs. The Lakers emerged victorious, 110-106, to advance to play the second-seeded Denver Nuggets in round one of the playoffs.

Survive and Advance. Playoffs, here we come. pic.twitter.com/QW2M6EoZZZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 17, 2024

Back-and-Forth First Half

The Pelicans got an early lead, going up 11-8 in the first quarter, but Anthony Davis made it a one point game with a basket. The Pelicans went on a run thanks to a three-pointer from Herbert Jones with about 30 seconds left in the first quarter to make it 34-26 at the end of the first quarter.

However, back came Lebron James and the Lakers, who rallied to take a 10 point lead at halftime, up 60-50. Los Angeles held the Pelicans to just 16 second quarter points.

Lakers Hold Off Zion and Company

Despite holding a lead as large as 18 more than halfway through the third quarter, the Lakers struggled to contain Zion Williamson. He was instrumental in New Orleans’ comeback effort, and brought the game to within seven at the end of the third.

The Pelicans continued to whittle away and finally drew even with the Lakers thanks to a slam from Williamson with less than four minutes left. He made another basket to tie it again, 95-95, on the next possession. However, the good fortune came to a halt for the Pelicans, as Williamson (40 points, 11 rebounds) was forced to leave with an injury.

51 seconds left. One-point game. Clutch. Three of the Night | @starrylemonlime pic.twitter.com/IbJjUXYDvK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 17, 2024

The Lakers did not look back from there, closing out the 110-106 win.

James finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. While D’Angelo Russell added 21 points and seven assists. Davis was also huge for LA, scoring 20 points to go along with 15 rebounds.

Williamson led the Pelicans with 40 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. While five additional Pelicans scored in double figures, Williamson was the lone player to score over 12 points.

New Orleans will now play the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 9:30 PM in a win-or-go-home game to be the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Williamson’s availability remains a question, with the star forward set to undergo hamstring tests on Wednesday.

The Lakers advance to play the defending NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets in a round one matchup. It will be a rematch of the Western Conference Finals from last year, where the Nuggets swept the Lakers. Game one will be Saturday at 8:30 p.m.