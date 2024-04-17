Santa Fe Raiders Softball Secures Win Against Columbia Tigers

Share Facebook

Twitter

ALACHUA — The Santa Fe High School softball team stretched its winning streak to five games Tuesday against the Columbia Tigers, 10-2.

Slow Start

The Raiders (15-3) and the Tigers (10-10) engaged in a thrilling battle. Both teams displayed their abilities on the field, keeping the game scoreless for the first two innings. With the teams making remarkable stops and pitches, they entered the third inning tied 0-0 to raise the suspense on the field and in the crowd.

Building Momentum

The Raiders began to find their rhythm in the third inning, with their powerful hits and strategic plays. Great breakthrough occurred when the Raiders’ Gracie Mattson hit a home run to the thrill for her teammates.

Breleigh Ford then hit a two-run double in the fourth for a 3-0 Raiders’ lead.

Score Spree

Raiders raised the score by stealing bases, raising tensions for the Tigers’ defense. Santa Fe’s J’lyn Guyden and Sarah Burns stole bases and scored through defensive errors to spark a five-run fifth that stretched the lead to 8-0. As the pressure on the Tigers increased, they finished the fifth inning with zero scores.

The Tigers made efforts to narrow the gap, but only scored twice in the sixth. The Tigers struggled to remain with the Raiders, resulting in the final margin.

Up Next

The Raiders attempt to maintain their winning streak at The Villages Charter Buffalo (10-10) at 6 p.m. Thursday .

Columbia will host the Oakleaf Knights (14-7) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.