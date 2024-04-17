Santa Fe's Gracie Mattson ready to make a stop against Columbia Tigers [Jauntre' Gray]

Photo Gallery: Santa Fe Raiders Achieve Fifth Straight Win

Jauntre' Gray April 17, 2024

ALACHUA — The Santa Fe Raiders softball team secured a 10-2 win Tuesday against the Columbia Tigers.

The Raiders (15-3) will visit The Villages Charter Buffalo (10-10) Thursday at 6 p.m. to maintain their winning streak.

Columbia (10-10) will host Oakleaf Knights (14-7) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

