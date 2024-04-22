Western Home Teams Win Game 1 of NBA Playoffs

Share Facebook

The 2024 NBA Playoffs started this past weekend. All home teams won game one of their respective series in the Western Conference.

BOS, LAC, MIL, and OKC all take Game 1 at home! The #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel continues Monday on TNT & NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/UaatlvcjX4 — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2024

OKC-NOLA

It was a back-and-forth affair in Oklahoma City for game one of the first-seeded Thunder’s series with the eight seed New Orleans Pelicans. The score was tied after the opening quarter, and tied again at halftime.

Even at 90 with 32.5 left, MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was fouled as he made a 14-foot floater. His free throw gave OKC a lead that they would maintain for the remainder of the game.

When there’s a Shai, there’s a way 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Ej17LHSOeC — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 22, 2024

The Thunder took game one, 94-93.

With an average age of 23.4, OKC is the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history. Head coach Mark Daigneault spoke on the young-team’s resilience.

DEN-LAL

The reigning champion and No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets defeated the seven seed Los Angeles Lakers, 114-103.

Nikola Jokic is the heavy favorite to win his third MVP award after an exceptional 2023-24 campaign. On Saturday, April 20, Jokic’s production poured into the postseason against Los Angeles. Off 65% shooting, Jokic scored 32 points to go with 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

WATCH YA HEADS pic.twitter.com/NApXiZ8rDV — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 21, 2024

Both Anthony Davis and LeBron James performed for the Lakers. Davis recorded 32 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. James scored 27 points with six rebounds and eight assists. Despite these showings, the Lakers were outmatched.

Denver turned the ball over just four times. In his postgame press conference, Jokic talked about the team’s cohesion.

MIN-PHX

The No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves dominated the No. 6 seed Phoenix Suns, 120-95. The Suns led by one point after the first quarter, but were outscored 93 to 67 to close the game.

Phoenix couldn’t contain Minnesota’s lengthy front court duo of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. The two 7-footers combined for 23 rebounds to help the Timberwolves outrebounded Phoenix 52-28.

Minnesota head coach Chris Finch credits the front court’s toughness for the win.

Kevin Durant led the Suns with 31 points and seven rebounds, shooting an efficient 11-17 from the field. Fellow all-star Devin Booker struggled, shooting 5-16 to score 18 points.

Former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards was dominant for Minnesota. The fourth-year guard recorded 33 points, nine rebounds, 6 assists and two steals. In 12 career games in the NBA playoffs, Edwards is averaging 28.5 points.

LAC-DAL

The No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers had three players score 20+ points in their 109-97 win over the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks.

The Clippers commanded the first half, outscoring Dallas 56-30. During that time frame, James Harden scored 20 of his 28 points.

Dallas couldn’t contain Harden’s two-man game with center Ivica Zubac. The seven-footer scored a playoff career-high 20 points while bringing in 15 rebounds.

The guard duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic scored 64 of Dallas’ 97 points. In fact, outside of PJ Washington‘s 11 points, no Maverick scored more than six.

Game 2 Previews

The four series continue in the week of April 22 as the NBA playoffs roll on.

Denver and the Lakers play at 10 p.m. on Monday. The Suns play in Minneapolis on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., and the Mavericks play the Clippers at 10 p.m. On Wednesday, the Thunder host the Pelicans at 9:30 p.m.