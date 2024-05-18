Softball
UF's Skylar Wallace (17) attempts to hit a ball during the Gators game against Kentucky on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in the Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.(Lee Ann Anderson/WRUF)

Florida Softball Beats South Alabama To Advance To Regional Final

Jackson Colding May 18, 2024 College Softball, Feature Sports News, Gators Softball, NCAA, NCAA Tournament, SEC, Softball 219 Views

The No.4 national seed Florida Gators softball team beat the South Alabama Jaguars 9-1 on Saturday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in the winner’s bracket of the NCAA Gainesville Regional.

The Gators (48-12) used a six-run fifth inning to run-rule the Jaguars (33-19-1) and advance to the regional final Sunday with their 10th consecutive win.

Jaguars Strike First

South Alabama’s Mackenzie Brashner singled to start the game. After a Marley Sims sacrifice bunt moved Brashner to second, Olivia Branstetter hit a RBI single to give the Jaguars a 1-0 lead.

However, this would be all Florida starter Keagan Rothrock (28-6) gave up. She allowed three hits and struck out two batters. She gave up no walks in her 22nd complete game of the season.

Gators Answer

The Gators recorded their first hit of the game in the bottom of the third, and it came off the bat of Ava Brown.

Brown hit a solo home run (her 13th) to tie the game. The game then entered a weather delay after the next at-bat.

Post Weather Delay

The game resumed at 4:30 p.m. after a delay of two hours 44 minutes. The Gators came out swinging at the plate after the delay. South Alabama starter Olivia Lackie (24-9) gave up seven runs in four-and-one-third innings.

Korbe Otis hit a leadoff double in the fourth, then Skylar Wallace hit a two-run inside-the-park home run (her 14th) to give the Gators a 3-1 lead.

“It was just getting a ball I knew how to hit, making her bring it over the plate,” Wallace said.

Wallace continued to be a force at the plate with a two-run single in the fifth to make it 5-1. Katie Kistler then hit a bases-clearing double to make it 8-1. Ariel Kowalewski hit a RBI single to make it 9-1 and secure the run-rule win.

Up Next

FGCU (38-20) ousted Florida Atlantic 3-2 in the first elimination game Saturday night. The Eagles then played South Alabama in another elimination game scheduled for a 9:35 p.m. start Saturday.

The Gators will play that late-game winner at 4 p.m. (ESPN+) Sunday in the region final of the double-elimination tourney. The If-Necessary Game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

 

Tags

About Jackson Colding

Jackson Colding is a second-year journalism sports and media student at the University of Florida.

Check Also

Gators softball

NCAA Softball Gainesville Regional: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Florida

The Gainesville Regional of the NCAA Division 1 Softball Tournament is set for Friday-Sunday at …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties