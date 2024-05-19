No. 9-seed Florida takes on No. 8-seed Vanderbilt in the opening round of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday. [Gary Cosby Jr./Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK]

Florida Baseball Earns 9th Seed, Plays Vanderbilt To Open SEC Tourney

Florida is the ninth seed in the SEC Baseball Tournament and opens the single-elimination portion at 5:30 p.m. ET Tuesday against eight seed Vanderbilt in Hoover, Ala.

Tuesday’s winner will play top-seeded Tennessee (46-10) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the double-elimination part of the tourney that ends Sunday afternoon at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The SEC Network has coverage of the tournament through the semifinals. The championship game will be on ESPN2. As usual, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF will provide coverage of UF games.

Florida (28-26, 13-17 SEC) is coming off a series win at No. 9-ranked Georgia in Athens on Saturday.

Vanderbilt (35-20, 13-17) enters the tournament after losing the final series of the regular season at Kentucky.

The Gators lost the season series to the Commodores (L 10-5, L 5-2, W 6-2) in Nashville, Tenn., April 18-20.

In need of at least two wins in the final series, the Gators won twice to assure a winning overall record for the season. Their No. 1 strength of schedule ranking and No. 24 RPI make the Gators a strong candidate to receive an at-large invite to the NCAA Tournament. Winning the league tournament comes with an automatic bid to the NCAAs.

 

