Pat Dooley’s High Five: Football Game Times To Love

Share Facebook

Twitter

It’s funny how being semi-retired makes you not care about game times being released.

We used to agonize over those Mondays when we would be told the following week’s game time, peaking at the news through spread fingers.

The High Five gives you what used to matter and the game times we loved to see pop up:

The 1 p.m. games

We don’t get many of these, but they are perfect. You get a full hour of watching other games in the press box and are still out in time to watch the prime-time games.

The nooner

The only negative is there is nothing to watch but GameDay before the game, but usually get home in time to see the second half of the 3:30 games.

The 3:30 games

I will miss that music bringing you in to the big game. It’s going to be different this year, but perhaps a good sign Florida is the first 3:30 game on the new ESPN deal.

The 7 p.m. games

Don’t like night games, but these are the most forgiving. You still have time to enjoy the night and the late games.

Anything else

One year we had to cover a game at Auburn that kicked off at 9:14 p.m. Now I wonder if I could even stay up for it.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.