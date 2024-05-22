Aaron Rodgers is a Full Go at OTAs

Share Facebook

The New York Jets’ OTAs began Monday and to nobody’s shock, Aaron Rodgers was a full participant with no restrictions. Rodgers has rapidly progressed back from a torn achilles that he suffered just four plays into the 2023 NFL season.

OTAs day two loading… 🔋 pic.twitter.com/eu5B8QSrjc — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 21, 2024

The Road to Recovery

Aaron Rodgers’ healthy appearance at OTAs does not tell the whole story. When torn or ruptured, an achilles typically takes 10-12 months to heal. Rodgers progressed fast enough in his recovery to have the Jets open the 21-day practice window towards the end of the 2023 season.

Breaking: The Jets are opening the 21-day practice window today for Aaron Rodgers. It has been 79 days since he was diagnosed with a torn Achilles. pic.twitter.com/ltJgsXFwLy — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2023

Although his road to recovery was impressive, Rodgers ultimately did not make it back at any point during the 2023 season.

The Hype is Back

Going into last season there was a vast amount of hype surrounding the Jets after the team went out and acquired four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl 45 winner, Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers paired with the Jets young core created a hype train that people kept boarding, only for it to come to a complete halt minutes into his Jets debut.

Now, with Rodgers back and fully healthy, the hype is picking up again.

No Aaron Rodgers Restrictions? 👀 HC Robert Saleh says Rodgers is "doing everything" at practice pic.twitter.com/gCbTusXNWM — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 21, 2024

Why?

New York boasts one of the youngest and most talented defenses in the league, led by cornerback Sauce Gardner. The defense is anchored by defensive tackle, Quinnen Williams.

The Rodgers led offense paired with one of the brightest young wide receivers and running back duos in the league, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, has the chance to live up to the hype.

Jets 2023 Season

After Rodgers went down, the belief that people had in the Jets slowly dissipated. Zach Wilson was now the starting quarterback, leading them to an overtime win against the Buffalo Bills. With their week one win they proceeded to lose the next three games of the season, only to reel off a three-game win streak highlighted by the 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in week six.

Afterwards, New York came crashing back down to Earth losing five straight games. To make matters worse, this resulted in Wilson being benched for Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian.

Rodgers Protection Plan

The Jets went out in the offseason and signed eight-time pro bowl left tackle, Tyron Smith to protect Rodger’s blindside. Offensive guard John Simpson was another signee in hopes to protect Rodgers. In the 2024 draft, the Jets drafted offensive tackle Ola Fashanu, out of Penn State, with their first-round pick (No.11).

The Green and White also picked up the fifth-year option on offensive linemen Alijah Vera-Tucker.

After Rodgers’ short 2023 season, the Jets have made big moves in hopes to protect their star quarterback this year.