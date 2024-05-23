Tough Matchups For Day 3 of the SEC Baseball Tournament

Share Facebook

Day two of the SEC Baseball Tournament was filled with upsets as all four of the top seeds lost in the round of the double elimination play. This created some interesting matchups for day three. Top ranked Tennessee plays fourth ranked Texas A&M. Also second ranked Arkansas tees off against third ranked Kentucky.

Talk about DEPTH 👀🗣️ For the first time in the current format, all four top seeds fall on the same day – and head to elimination games.#SECBSB x #SECTourney pic.twitter.com/MiOe6sxwOW — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 23, 2024

Wildcats need a win

Kentucky is coming off a tough loss to No. 11 LSU. The Wildcats need to strike a win against Arkansas in order to stay alive in this tournament.

In the previous matchup, Kentucky won its SEC series vs the Razorbacks earlier in May. Arkansas lost to South Carolina in round two 6-5, gave a chip on the teams shoulder as the Razorbacks head into their game today.

No.1 vs No. 4

Tennessee and Texas A&M will be an anticipated matchup as the schools did not face each other in the regular season. The Vols have not lost back-to-back games since March while the Aggies have been on a tough run of form losing four out of the last seven.

Left hander Chris Stamos (6 GS, 3-0, 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 29 K, 14 BB, 26.1 IP) is leading off for Tennessee while left hander Ryan Prager (14 GS, 8-1, 2.47 ERA, .94 WHIP, 104 K, 13 BB, 76.2 IP) gets the start for Texas A&M.

Can the Tigers Continue?

LSU got its bats hot in day one and two. Now the team hopes to keep the same energy as they face No. 10 South Carolina this evening. With the Tigers totaling 20 runs in their first two games, the question will be if the Gamecocks can keep up with their offense. With South Carolina being able to pull off a win over No. 2 Arkansas, the team looks to one of their top pitchers Tyler Pitzer to stop the Tigers.

Right hander Thatcher Hurd (15 GS, 2-4 ERA 6.49) is on the mound for LSU as Right Hander Tyler Pitzer (17 GS, 4-1, ERA 4.66) gets the start for South Carolina.

The Tigers will play in the winner’s bracket game Thursday afternoon vs. South Carolina at 4:30 p.m. CT! LSU is the designated visitor by coin flip.#ThePowerhouse | #PlugIn pic.twitter.com/1HVlqeIOhD — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 23, 2024

Undefeated Matchup

Vanderbilt coming off a big win vs Tennessee in day two putting up 13 runs. Mississippi State just squeezed by Texas A&M winning 5-3. This is another key matchup as one team will enter round four without a loss. This can be key to moving on in the tournament.

Matchups for today

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Arkansas (10:30 a.m. ET)

No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Tennessee (2 p.m. ET)

No. 11 LSU vs. No. 10 South Carolina (5:30 p.m. ET)