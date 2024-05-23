Gators Softball Begins Gainesville Super Regional

Share Facebook

The Gators Softball team (49-12) seeks to defend their home field in the Gainesville Super Regional, starting May 24 against the Baylor Bears (35-21).

Gators coach Tim Walton joined Steve Russell on Sports Scene before their Super Regional matchup with Baylor.

The Gators are coming in confident, with Walton saying that they’re playing their best softball of the season right now.

Gators’ Road to the Super Regional

The Gators enter the Gainesville Super Regional with a 49-12 overall record this season, 17-7 in SEC play. Florida comes in riding an eleven game winning steak dating back to late April.

After finishing off the regular season with five straight wins, Florida has been nothing short of dominant in the postseason. After defeating Georgia 9-4 and Texas A&M 7-3 in the first two rounds of the SEC tournament, the Gators crowned themselves SEC Champions for the sixth time in commanding fashion, with a 6-1 take down of Missouri.

Coming home to Gainesville for the Regional stage, the Gators continued dismantling their opponents. Florida shut out FGCU in the first game, and went on to beat South Alabama 9-1 in each of the next two games to win the final. Now the Orange and Blue play a Super Regional at their home field Katie Seashole Pressley Stadium.

Next Up: Super Regionals at KSP🐊 pic.twitter.com/HzjGjccfNj — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) May 19, 2024

Previewing Super Regional vs Baylor

Florida continues their season on May 24 at noon, playing against Baylor. This is the first of a best of three series between the teams.

Coming into the Super Regional, the unranked Bears sit at 35-21. However, in the Lafayette Regional Baylor came away with a surprising result. Going 3-1 overall, the Bears defeated Louisiana in the rubber match of a three game series to advance to the Super Regional.

Though they may be unranked, Tim Walton says that Baylor is still a formidable opponent.

Moving Forward

The winner of this series will become one of the eight teams advancing to the Women’s College World Series. The tournament, deciding the National Champion, will take place from May 30 – July 6/7 in Oklahoma City. If the Gators are able to defeat Baylor, they will move on with hopes of stopping a fourth consecutive championship for Oklahoma.

The Gators are going to give it their all this weekend, Walton stated, but no matter what, this is a team he’s proud of what this team has accomplished.