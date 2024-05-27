They Are Back: Florida Basketball’s Clayton, Richard Decide To Return

Share Facebook

With Wednesday the last day to withdraw from the NBA draft to maintain college eligibility, players are making decisions.

On Saturday, it was Will Richard saying he will return to the Florida men’s basketball team for his senior year, announcing on social media.

On Monday, it was guard Walter Clayton Jr.’s turn to take to social media to announce his return to the UF program for his senior season.

Clayton and Richard return after going through the NBA draft process. Clayton announced April 8 he would declare for the draft while maintaining his remaining college eligibility. Richard did the same April 17.

Clayton led Florida last season by averaging 17.6 points per game in earning All-SEC and All-SEC Tournament recognition. His 633 points rank as the No. 5 single-season total in program history. He transferred to Florida after two seasons at Iona.

Richard averaged 11.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while hitting a career-high 70 3-point field goals as a key player for the Gators last season. Richard posted six 20-point games last season, including a pair of 23-point games in home wins against Alabama and Mississippi State.

The pair’s return strengthens UF’s roster, which grew this offseason with the additions of Alijah Martin (FAU), Rueben Chinyelu (Washington State) and Sam Alexis (Chattanooga) via the transfer portal.