NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Update

After a busy weekend of NCAA Baseball Regional play, five games are set to be played on Monday, June 3. The ten teams compete to advance to the Super Regional stage and stay alive in the Road to Omaha.

Three Super Regionals Set

Three Super Regional matchups were set after weekend play.

Beginning in the SEC, Georgia advanced from the Athens Regional after three straight winning days. The Bulldogs had an early scare, barely defeating Army 8-7. They proceeded to pulverize UNCW 11-2 and beat Georgia Tech 8-6 in extras to move on. They go on to face NC State, who swept through Raleigh with victories over Bryant, South Carolina and James Madison.

𝑭𝑬𝑬𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑺𝑼𝑷𝑬𝑹 Georgia wins the NCAA Athens Regional and advances to Super Regionals! Selection of the eight Super Regional hosts will be announced Tuesday at 10 a.m.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/tDT1eU3Vrg — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) June 3, 2024

Virginia will play Kansas State in the second Super Regional matchup. Virginia took the Charlottesville Regional, defeating Penn 4-2 on Friday, then sweeping Mississippi State (2-1, 9-2). Kansas State was the three seed in Fayetteville. The Wildcats crushed Louisiana Tech 19-4. They proceeded to upset No. 5 overall Arkansas 7-6 and ended their weekend with a comfortable 7-2 victory over SEMO.

The final Super Regional already determined features Oregon and Texas A&M. Oregon advances from Santa Barbara with an extra innings victory over San Diego, followed by two close wins over UC Santa Barbara. Texas A&M took down all three of its fellows in the College Station Regional, with an 8-0 shutout of Grambling, an eleven-inning victory over Texas, and a 9-4 defeat of Louisiana.

Resuming a Game from Sunday

Oregon State vs. UC Irvine was suspended on Sunday, but resumes at on Monday at 3:00 EST. The Beavers held a 6-4 lead when the game was put on pause in the bottom of the fourth. They are yet to fall in the Corvallis Regional and beat UC Irvine 5-3 the first time they played. UC Irvine will have to come back today and beat Oregon State again if they hope to move on. Whoever comes out of Corvallis will play Kentucky in the Super Regional stage.

Back at it, holding a 6-4 lead in bottom 4. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/vnn966d1Rr — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) June 3, 2024

Win or Go Home: Regional Games

Four win or go home Regional games play on Monday, June 3.

No. 16 overall East Carolina faces the Evansville Purple Aces at noon in the first game of the day. East Carolina dropped the first game of the Greenville Regional 4-1 to Evansville but has experienced a scoring explosion since. The offense totaled 36 runs over its past three games. This included a 19-6 revenge beat down of Evansville, forcing this final game. On the other side of the diamond, Evansville defeated VCU 17-11 after their first game against East Carolina. The winner of today’s game will move on to play Tennessee.

The second game scheduled for 3:00 EST is Florida taking on No. 11 Oklahoma State. The two teams have split their matchups so far. Oklahoma State took the pair’s Saturday game 7-1 but fell on Sunday 5-2. Jac Caglianone and his Gators seek to move on and face Clemson for the right to travel to Omaha.

Regional play shifts to Chapel Hill at 6:00 EST. North Carolina takes on LSU. UNC fell to the Tigers yesterday after winning its first two games in the Regional. The Tar Heels look to avoid an upset tonight at the hands of LSU, with the winner moving on to play West Virginia.

Finally, the night cap moves back to Oklahoma, with UConn taking on Oklahoma in Norman. UConn took the first game from the Sooners on Saturday 4-1, but dropped Sunday’s matchup 6-4. The Huskies will look to complete the upset and earn the right to play Florida State in the Super Regionals.