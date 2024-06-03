Three Gator Gymnasts are Named to U.S. Senior National Team

Share Facebook

Three Gator gymnasts have earned a spot on the U.S. Senior National Team after competing in the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Skye Blakely, Kayla DiCello and Leanne Wong have qualified to compete in the U.S Olympic trials. This is the fourth year in a row these three gymnasts make the team.

🇺🇸 Senior National Team includes 🐊🐊🐊 𝗦𝗸𝘆𝗲 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗹𝘆: 2024, '23, '22, '21 🇺🇸 Senior Team

𝗞𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗮 𝗗𝗶𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼: 2024, '23, '22, '21, '20

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗻𝗴: 2024, '23, '22, '21, '20, 19 All advance to @USAGym Olympic Trials later this month!#GoGators | 🐊🤸🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SndCupsNLS — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) June 3, 2024

Leanne Wong

Junior Leanne Wong is one of 16 gymnasts selected to the national senior team. She finished the national championships with a total score of 108.65, placing her at eighth all-round. She tied for fourth place on floor with a total score of 27.30.

As a gator, Wong is a 22-time All-American and a Honda Award finalist. This past season she was the NCAA uneven bars co-champion (9.9625), and NCAA all-around (39.70) and vault (9.9375) runner up. She was also Gators Gymnastics Most Valuable Player.

Wong is no stranger to the international spotlight. According to USA Gymnastics, she was an alternate for the 2020 Olympic team. Additionally, she is a two-time World Team champion and a Pan American team champion.

Kayla DiCello

Kayla Dicello repeats an appearance on the national senior team. She placed third all-around in the national championships with a total score of 110.80. She placed 2nd on floor with a total score of 27.80.

DiCello completed her freshman season with Florida last year. She finished the season with many accomplishments, including being one of two freshman in the country with multiple 2023 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) regular-season All-America honors. She was also named the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year after being the SEC Freshman of the Week a record total of eight times in one season.

DiCello is also not new to the national spotlight. She is a 2023 Pan American Games team & all-around champion and floor exercise silver medalist. She was also an alternate for the 2023 World Championships Team that won a gold medal and an alternative for the 2020 Olympic team.

Skye Blakely

Skye Blakely has made the national senior team for her fourth time at only 19 years old. She finished the national championships in second, only behind national gem Simone Biles. Blakely earned second on vault with a score of 15 on day one and total of 29.40. She placed third for bars and beam with total scores of 28.85 and 28.65 respectively.

Blakely is ready to make her mark at the international level. According to USA Gymnastics, her goal is to “compete at the 2024 Olympics and in the NCAA.” She already has various Winter Cup titles under her belt in addition to being a 2023 World Team champion.

However, you won’t find Blakely on the Florida roster. This is because she has chosen to defer enrollment to pursue a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. Blakely had signed with Florida in the fall of 2022 but announced this decision this past spring.

SKYE. BLAKELY. She closes out her first night with a 15.000 on vault. 🔥 #XfinityChamps | 📺 @peacock pic.twitter.com/bgIxW4PyDW — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 1, 2024

This trio of Gator gymnasts are now ready to compete for their spots in the 2024 U.S. Olympic team at the end of the month. U.S. Olympic trials are set for June 28 and 30 in Minneapolis.