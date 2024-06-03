SEC Teams Advancing to Super Regionals

Tennessee (53-11) is the top-ranked national seed in the tournament. They blasted five home runs in a commanding 12-3 victory against Southern Mississippi. After the fifth inning, Southern Miss took a 3-2 lead, but Tennessee swiftly responded with a powerful four-run sixth inning. This win secured their spot in the super regionals for the fourth consecutive year.

The Volunteers await the outcome of the East Carolina and Evansville matchup. They’ll vie for a third appearance in the College World Series in four years. It’s their second consecutive shot at the prestigious tournament.

No.2 Kentucky

Kentucky (43-14) is headed to the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals for the second consecutive season. In the Regional Finals on Sunday, the No. 1 seeded Wildcats secured a commanding 5-0 victory over No. 2 seeded Indiana State, earning their spot in the Super Regionals.

Overall, this marks the third time under eighth-year head coach Nick Mingione and in the school’s history. Notably, Sunday’s win also marks the first time in program history that Kentucky has clinched back-to-back Regional title berths.

No.3 Texas A&M

The No. 3 Aggies (47-13) secured their spot in the next round with a decisive 9-4 victory against No. 23 Louisiana in the regional final on Sunday evening at Blue Bell Park. Texas A&M has maintained an undefeated record thus far in the postseason tournament, clinching wins against Grambling on Friday afternoon and Texas on Saturday night.

Next up, the Aggies will host Oregon (39-18) in the Super Regionals. The Ducks advanced from the UC Santa Barbara Regional, triumphing over the No. 18 Gauchos twice and San Diego along the way.

No.9 Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs were just one win away from advancing to the super regionals as they faced off against Georgia Tech on Sunday. Despite a tough challenge from their rivals, first baseman Corey Collins and his teammates rallied late to secure enough offense.

Consequently, relief pitcher Chandler Marsh navigated a bases-loaded jam in the 9th inning, and Collins delivered a game-changing 2-RBI double in the 10th, propelling the seventh-seed Bulldogs to an 8-6 victory. This thrilling extra-innings win marks Georgia’s first super regional appearance since 2008 when they ultimately were College World Series runners-up.

With no losses in the regional round, Georgia (42-15) will host the 10th-seed NC State, winners of the Raleigh regional, in the Athens super regional next weekend.