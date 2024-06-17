Kentucky Vs. Texas A&M CWS Preview

Share Facebook

On Monday June 17, the Kentucky Wildcats face the Texas A&M Aggies at 7 P.M. ET.

Kentucky vs. NC State Recap

In their first game at the College World Series, Kentucky baseball triumphed over NC State with a thrilling 5-4 victory in 10 innings, capped off by a walk-off home run from Mitchell Daly.

The No. 2 seed Wildcats (46-14) started strong, opening the scoring in the first inning. Although the No. 10 seed NC State Wolfpack (38-22) tied it in the top of the third, Kentucky quickly reclaimed the lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth and held this advantage for most of the game.

NC State managed to tie the game with a two-run homer in the seventh and took their first lead in the ninth inning. However, the Wildcats responded with a solo home run to tie the game and force extra innings. In the 10th inning, Daly’s solo homer clinched the victory, showcasing Kentucky’s determination and skill.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Baseball Recap

Texas A&M baseball overcame both poor weather and a determined Florida team to secure a crucial opening win in Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series.

As the No. 3 national seed, the Aggies faced a formidable challenge from Jac Caglianone and the unseeded Gators, ultimately winning 3-2. Texas A&M took an early 3-0 lead but had to fend off a late surge from Florida. With this victory, the Aggies move on to the winner’s bracket, while Florida now faces potential elimination in the loser’s bracket.

The Aggies scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning and added another in the bottom of the third to establish an early lead. Florida, however, remained persistent, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to close the gap. Despite getting runners on base in both the eighth and ninth innings, the Gators couldn’t capitalize, leaving two runners stranded in each inning.

The game’s pivotal moment occurred in the bottom of the ninth when Jace LaViolette made a spectacular catch to rob Cade Kurland of a potential game-tying home run, preserving the Aggies’ narrow lead and sealing their 3-2 victory.

Previous Matchup

The Aggies are led by All-American pitcher Ryan Prager, with an 8-1 record, 3.10 ERA, and 117 strikeouts. First-Team All-American Evan Aschenbeck shines in the bullpen with a 6-1 record and a 1.59 ERA over 29 appearances. Offensively, All-American outfielders Braden Montgomery and Jace LaViolette lead the team. LaViolette has 28 home runs, a .311 average, and 77 RBIs, while Montgomery, despite being out for the season due to an ankle injury, has 27 home runs, a .322 average, and 85 RBIs. Texas A&M leads the all-time series against Kentucky 13-8 and won the most recent series in 2023.

Kentucky is guaranteed another game in Omaha after Monday. If they win, they advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, June 19, at 7 p.m. ET.

If they lose, they play an elimination game on Tuesday, June 18, at 7 p.m. ET.