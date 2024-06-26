Florida track and field coach Mike Holloway (right) is congratulated by UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin after the Gators won the men's team title during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., earlier this month. [Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports]

Florida Athletics Program 4th In Learfield Directors’ Cup for 2023-24

On the strength of 11 teams placing in the top five in their respective sports, Florida finished fourth in the 2023-24 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings, the National Association of College Directors of Athletics announced Wednesday.

Florida placed behind No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Stanford and No. 3 Tennessee, the school’s 15th consecutive top-five finish in the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings, which recognizes the schools with the best overall sports performances in an academic year.

UF is the only program to finish among the nation’s top 10 in each of the last 40 national all-sports standings.

Highlighting UF’s achievements is its third consecutive national championship in men’s outdoor track and field. It marked the 15th consecutive academic season that Florida has won at least one national championship in a sport since the 2008-09 campaign. Overall, Florida has won 27 national championships during that span.

“Another NCAA title by men’s outdoor track & field was among many celebratory moments for the Gators this season,” UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said. “So much effort and training goes into preparing to compete on the national stage so we applaud the competitive spirit of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Of the 11 Gators teams finishing in the nation’s top five, nine were among the top three:

  • No. 1 Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
  • No. 2 Women’s Indoor Track & Field
  • No. 2 Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
  • No. 3 Men’s Swimming & Diving
  • No. 3 Women’s Swimming & Diving
  • No. 3 Men’s Indoor Track & Field
  • No. T3 Baseball
  • No. T-3 Lacrosse
  • No. T-3 Softball
  • No. 4 Gymnastics
  • No. 5 Women’s Cross Country
2023-24 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Standings
Rank School Points
1. Texas 1377.00
2. Stanford 1317.75
3. Tennessee 1217.00
4. FLORIDA 1189.00
5. Virginia 1066.25
6. Texas A&M 1059.25
7. North Carolina 1035.75
8. Michigan 1030.00
9. Alabama 1028.40
10. UCLA 1017.50

SEC All-Sports

The Gators, who have won multiple SEC All-Sports titles through the years, finished third this season.

2023-24 USA Today Network SEC Overall All-Sports Standings
1. Tennessee
2. Texas A&M
3. Florida
4. Georgia
5. Arkansas
6. Auburn
7. Alabama
8. LSU
9. Kentucky
10. South Carolina
11. Mississippi State
12. Vanderbilt
13. Mississippi
14. Missouri

2023-24 Men’s All-Sports Standings: 1. Tennessee, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Alabama, 4. Florida, 5. Auburn, 6. Arkansas, 7. Georgia, 8. Kentucky, 9. Mississippi State, 10. LSU, 11. Mississippi, 12. South Carolina, 13. Vanderbilt, 14. Missouri.

2023-24 Women’s All-Sports Standings: 1. Texas A&M, 2. Tennessee, 3. Arkansas, 4. Florida, 5. LSU, 6. Georgia, 7. South Carolina, 8. Auburn, 9. Mississippi State, 10. Vanderbilt, 11. Alabama,12. Kentucky,13. Mississippi, 14. Missouri.

