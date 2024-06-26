Florida Athletics Program 4th In Learfield Directors’ Cup for 2023-24

Share Facebook

On the strength of 11 teams placing in the top five in their respective sports, Florida finished fourth in the 2023-24 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings, the National Association of College Directors of Athletics announced Wednesday.

Gators earns 4th in the Nation 🐊 🔸 Florida is the only program to finish among the nation’s top 10 in each of the last 40 national all-sports standings. pic.twitter.com/B5Nky6RhtL — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) June 26, 2024

Florida placed behind No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Stanford and No. 3 Tennessee, the school’s 15th consecutive top-five finish in the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings, which recognizes the schools with the best overall sports performances in an academic year.

UF is the only program to finish among the nation’s top 10 in each of the last 40 national all-sports standings.

Congratulations to @FloridaGators for winning their third-straight NCAA Division I Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championship! #LDC24 pic.twitter.com/mzGcXcRtKT — Learfield Directors’ Cup (@LDirectorsCup) June 8, 2024

Highlighting UF’s achievements is its third consecutive national championship in men’s outdoor track and field. It marked the 15th consecutive academic season that Florida has won at least one national championship in a sport since the 2008-09 campaign. Overall, Florida has won 27 national championships during that span.

“Another NCAA title by men’s outdoor track & field was among many celebratory moments for the Gators this season,” UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said. “So much effort and training goes into preparing to compete on the national stage so we applaud the competitive spirit of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Of the 11 Gators teams finishing in the nation’s top five, nine were among the top three:

No. 1 Men’s Outdoor Track & Field

No. 2 Women’s Indoor Track & Field

No. 2 Women’s Outdoor Track & Field

No. 3 Men’s Swimming & Diving

No. 3 Women’s Swimming & Diving

No. 3 Men’s Indoor Track & Field

No. T3 Baseball

No. T-3 Lacrosse

No. T-3 Softball

No. 4 Gymnastics

No. 5 Women’s Cross Country

2023-24 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Standings Rank School Points 1. Texas 1377.00 2. Stanford 1317.75 3. Tennessee 1217.00 4. FLORIDA 1189.00 5. Virginia 1066.25 6. Texas A&M 1059.25 7. North Carolina 1035.75 8. Michigan 1030.00 9. Alabama 1028.40 10. UCLA 1017.50

SEC All-Sports

The Gators, who have won multiple SEC All-Sports titles through the years, finished third this season.

2023-24 USA Today Network SEC Overall All-Sports Standings

1. Tennessee

2. Texas A&M

3. Florida

4. Georgia

5. Arkansas

6. Auburn

7. Alabama

8. LSU

9. Kentucky

10. South Carolina

11. Mississippi State

12. Vanderbilt

13. Mississippi

14. Missouri

2023-24 Men’s All-Sports Standings: 1. Tennessee, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Alabama, 4. Florida, 5. Auburn, 6. Arkansas, 7. Georgia, 8. Kentucky, 9. Mississippi State, 10. LSU, 11. Mississippi, 12. South Carolina, 13. Vanderbilt, 14. Missouri.

2023-24 Women’s All-Sports Standings: 1. Texas A&M, 2. Tennessee, 3. Arkansas, 4. Florida, 5. LSU, 6. Georgia, 7. South Carolina, 8. Auburn, 9. Mississippi State, 10. Vanderbilt, 11. Alabama,12. Kentucky,13. Mississippi, 14. Missouri.