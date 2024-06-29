Florida Softball Adds Talent From Transfer Portal

Share Facebook

Florida softball coach Tim Walton has been busy adding talent to a roster that lost six players after finishing in the national semifinals.

The Gators announced this week the signing of Washington graduate transfer infielder Rylee Holtorf and Alabama transfer infielder Kenleigh Cahalan, who will have two years of eligibility remaining. Holtorf will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Holtorf, a Peoria, Ariz., native, was a 2024 All-PAC-12 First Team shortstop for the Huskies and holds a career batting average of .290 with 21 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs, 78 runs scored and 56 RBIs.

“We are extremely excited to add experience and depth to the youngest team at the Women’s College World Series last year,” Walton said. “Rylee Holtorf brings a wealth of experience and the desire to continue to get better.”

Cahalan, a shortstop, was a 2024 All-SEC Second Team selection after batting .296 with five triples, two home runs and 30 RBIs.

“Kenleigh is a hard worker and an ultra-competitor,” Walton said. “We were very fortunate to recruit her a second time through the recruiting process as we followed her throughout her entire high school career and recruited her to be a Gator the first time around.”

Earlier this month UF added UNC Wilmington transfer pitcher Kara Hammock, who will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Hammock, a 6-foot-2 right-hander, holds a career 39-19 record with a 1.80 ERA over 372.2 innings pitched. She has 33 complete games, 10 shutouts, four saves and 267 strikeouts compared to just 91 walks.

Walton also added to his coaching staff. Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro takes over the duties of developing UF’s pitching staff. Prothro comes to the Gators after a two-year stint as the head coach at Memphis before 12 years at Alabama as the pitching coach.