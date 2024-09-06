Miami Dolphins VS Jacksonville Jaguars Preview

Share Facebook

The Miami Dolphins are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday at 1 p.m.

Both Teams Look To Bounce Back

The Dolphins come into this season looking to end the league’s longest current playoff drought, having gone 24 years without a playoff win. Meanwhile, the Jaguars look to turn things around after narrowly missing the postseason in Week 18 last season.

Things looked promising last year for Miami after winning 7 of their first 10 games, including a 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos in early September. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the Dolphins in prime position to win the AFC East for the first time since 2008. However, things took a turn for the worse in late December.

It was a similar story for Jacksonville last season. After winning 7 of their first 10 games, the Jaguars fell completely out of the Wild Card playoff picture by the end of the year.

Notable Offseason Additions

This offseason, the Jaguars re-signed quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a 5-year, $275,000,000 contract, including $142 million in guaranteed money and a $37,500,000 signing bonus. They also bolstered their roster, adding defensive tackle Arik Armstead, wide receiver Gabe Davis, center Mitch Morse, guard Ezra Cleveland and safety Darnell Savage. The Jags also drafted rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU, adding another weapon for Lawrence and this young offense.

Meanwhile, Dolphins also paid their young quarterback. Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension with $167.1 million guaranteed this summer. Some key additions Miami made this offseason include safety Jordan Poyer, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Kendall Fuller. The Dolphins also drafted Penn State linebacker Chop Robinson with the 21st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Players To Watch for

Tyreek Hill has established himself as one of the most explosive players in the whole league. Look for him to start strong once again, as he finished last year just a yard away from reaching the 180o-yard mark.

Fans can also expect the Jaguars to target tight end Evan Engram early and often. Engram finished last season second in receiving yards, only behind former Jags receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley signed with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, opening the door for Engram to receive even more targets.