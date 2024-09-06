South Florida Visits Alabama

Share Facebook

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will host the South Florida Bulls at 7 p.m. ET Saturday.

Great Start For Crimson Tide

Alabama (1-0) defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, 63-0, to open the season last week. First-year Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said the Tide settled in through their fast drive:

Alabama starting quarterback Jalen Milroe passed for 200 yards in the game.

Two Tide players received Week 1 SEC Player of the Week honors: Ryan Williams and Keon Sabb.

Williams, a five-star freshman receiver, started his collegiate journey with 139 yards and two touchdowns last week.

The Tide defense showed a good performance with leaders such as Sabb, with two interceptions, and Deontae Lawson, with a total of the nine tackles. While the team struggled with some penalties throughout the game, DeBoer is focusing on these challenges and finding ways to improve.

USF entered the season with a good win against Bethune Cookman, 48-3. While Bulls quarterback Bryum Brown didn’t face pressure on the field in this game, it’s expected to test his decisions throughout this upcoming game.

Last Matchup

Last season, Alabama beat South Florida, 17-3. With the change in leadership, DeBoer and Milroe’s performance will be significantly evaluated.

Saban Honored

Prior to the game, Alabama will rename the Crimson Tide’s home venue to Nick Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban won six national championships while in Tuscaloosa. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday with TV coverage on ESPN.