Florida Football’s Badger Not Satisfied After 100-Yard Receiving Game

In just his second game for Florida, senior wide receiver Elijhah Badger earned his first 100-yard receiving game for the Gators, marking the fifth of his career.

Badger, who transferred after three years at Arizona State, was a key target for freshman quarterback DJ Lagway against Samford on Saturday.

Transition To Florida

Badger culminated his time as a Sun Devil by leading Arizona State in receiving yards (713) and receptions (65) in back-to-back seasons. Badger also totaled 1,579 yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 catches during his 2022 and 2023 seasons at ASU.

He entered the spring transfer portal this year as the No.74 overall player and No.10 best wide receiver:

Badger followed in the footsteps of Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall, now with the San Francisco 49ers. Pearsall also played at Arizona State before moving to Gainesville in 2022 via the transfer portal. Badger spoke to Pearsall about his own time as a Gator and the impact it had on his professional career:

Show Out Against Samford

Lagway connected with Badger for a 77-yard gain that put the Gators in an excellent field position on Samford’s 4:

Badger amassed 123 yards on three catches vs. Samford, contributing to Florida’s 45-7 victory over Samford.

Up Next

Badger is looking to continue his success for Florida. Badger and the Gators take on Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. (ABC, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF) Saturday in The Swamp. Texas A&M (1-1) is coming off a 52-10 win against McNeese (1-2).