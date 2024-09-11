Oak Hall Volleyball Routs Saint Francis Catholic in District Match

Share Facebook

The Oak Hall Eagles volleyball team defeated the Saint Francis Catholic Wolves (1-5) Tuesday night in straight sets. The Eagles improve to 9-2 on the year and avoid a three-game skid.

Athleticism Pays Off

Juniors Cassidy McDonald (setter) and Hannah Timm (outside hitter) were all over the score sheet as the Eagles took an early 13-2 lead in the first set.

Eagles #6 Hannah Timm with massive kill to put Oak Hall up 13-4. pic.twitter.com/uR6CDPE6SA — Riley (@rileyorovitz) September 10, 2024

Despite a strong run, the Wolves put up a fight and pulled off a circus-like save. Following a powerful Eagle spike, the ball ricocheted off of junior Hailey Schoster’s foot, allowing the Wolves to reassemble and win the point.

The Eagles would go on to take the first set by a score of 25-5.

Coaching is Key

The Eagles are led by Head Coach Perry McDonald, who maintains a young roster that is off to a hot start.

Coming into his fifth season with Oak Hall, McDonald has plenty of direction to give his players as he is not new to the sport. He has been coaching volleyball since 1996 and his experience seems to be paying off.

“The kids came through and had a lot of fun and played with good intensity, which I was proud of.”

McDonald said he is proud of his team for showing resilience throughout the match.

The “fun” was evident as Cassidy McDonald made multiple high IQ plays from the setter position. Her efforts led the Eagles to a dominant 25-8 second set.

Oak Hall takes a two-set lead with a 25-8 victory. pic.twitter.com/Udh4YmhfJ9 — Riley (@rileyorovitz) September 10, 2024

Special Season

Coming into Tuesday, the Eagles were on the wrong side of a two-game stretch. Midway through the season they have only conceded two sets. Their nine wins have been products of all 14 players on the roster.

The Eagles outscored the Wolves 25-14 in the third and final set in relentless fashion.

Oak Hall defeats Saint Francis in straight sets and move on to 9-2 on the year. pic.twitter.com/vKIqyNPEqU — Riley (@rileyorovitz) September 11, 2024

“For us it is all about getting better. I’m hopeful that we will be very competitive in our district and will be able to win.”

Up Next

The Eagles travel to Countryside Christian (4-5) on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.