Oak Hall Volleyball Routs Saint Francis Catholic in District Match

The Oak Hall Eagles volleyball team defeated the Saint Francis Catholic Wolves (1-5) Tuesday night in straight sets. The Eagles improve to 9-2 on the year and avoid a three-game skid.

Athleticism Pays Off

Juniors Cassidy McDonald (setter) and Hannah Timm (outside hitter) were all over the score sheet as the Eagles took an early 13-2 lead in the first set.

Despite a strong run, the Wolves put up a fight and pulled off a circus-like save. Following a powerful Eagle spike, the ball ricocheted off of junior Hailey Schoster’s foot, allowing the Wolves to reassemble and win the point.

The Eagles would go on to take the first set by a score of 25-5.

Coaching is Key

The Eagles are led by Head Coach Perry McDonald, who maintains a young roster that is off to a hot start.

Coming into his fifth season with Oak Hall, McDonald has plenty of direction to give his players as he is not new to the sport. He has been coaching volleyball since 1996 and his experience seems to be paying off.

Head Coach Perry McDonald looks onto the court telling his team what their next move should look like. [Photos by Riley Orovitz]
McDonald said he is proud of his team for showing resilience throughout the match.

“The kids came through and had a lot of fun and played with good intensity, which I was proud of.”

The “fun” was evident as Cassidy McDonald made multiple high IQ plays from the setter position. Her efforts led the Eagles to a dominant 25-8 second set.

Special Season

Coming into Tuesday, the Eagles were on the wrong side of a two-game stretch. Midway through the season they have only conceded two sets. Their nine wins have been products of all 14 players on the roster.

The Eagles outscored the Wolves 25-14 in the third and final set in relentless fashion.

“For us it is all about getting better. I’m hopeful that we will be very competitive in our district and will be able to win.”

Up Next

The Eagles travel to Countryside Christian (4-5) on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

 

