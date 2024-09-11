No. 1 Georgia Visits Kentucky

Share Facebook

This Saturday at 3:30 p.m., the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) will play in Kroger Field against the Kentucky Wildcats (1-1).

Early Season Start

The Bulldogs are currently undefeated as they go into Week 3 of college football. In their neutral-site season opener against the Clemson Tigers, the Bulldogs gave up just three points en route to a 34-3 victory. This secured 40 straight regular season wins for the Bulldogs.

Georgia’s success did not stop, as the team went on to win 48-3 at home against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Georgia defense held the Eagles’ offense at bay throughout the game until kicker Hayden Olsen made a 32-yard field goal in the final seconds to avoid a shutout.

With a combined 79-point margin of victory through their first two games, the Bulldogs now prepare to face their first in-conference opponent of the season.

The Wildcats started their season strong after shutting out the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles in their season opener. After two weather delays, the teams mutually agreed, per NCAA rules, to call the game in the middle of the third quarter, with the final score being 31-0.

By mutual agreement of the participating institutions as permitted by NCAA rules, tonight’s game between Kentucky and Southern Mississippi has been terminated and is considered a complete game with a final score of 31-0 in favor of Kentucky. All statistics in the game are… pic.twitter.com/SYqwQzWgT4 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 1, 2024

In the Wildcats’ first conference match-up of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks, they were unable to score a single touchdown. Two field goals made up the team’s entire offensive output in a tough 31-6 loss. The Wildcats now have a lot to prove in order to compete with the Bulldogs.

Familiar Faces, New Places

With the Wildcats having home-field advantage, the Bulldogs will have to maintain their high level of play to keep up.

In order for Georgia to come away with a victory, the defense will have a crucial role in stopping redshirt junior quarterback Brock Vandagriff, a former Bulldog himself. After entering the transfer portal from UGA nine months ago, Vandagriff is ready to play his old team in his new home.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is also preparing his team to meet Vandagriff again. Smart shared the respect he has for Vandagriff and his playing culture in media availability earlier in the week.

Georgia HC Kirby Smart on Brock Vandagriff: “I have a lot of respect for Brock… What Brock did for this university was awesome. He was a wonderful teammate and was just a great kid. He always put the team first…” 📹: DawgsHQ/YT pic.twitter.com/QaQ305o8Rq — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) September 10, 2024

Vandagriff struggled in the game against South Carolina, completing just three of his 10 passes for 30 yards and no touchdowns. He also threw a pick-six in the fourth quarter. Bush Hamdan, Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, has confidence in Vandagriff that he will bounce back and be able to make plays on Saturday.

Bush Hamdan on quarterback Brock Vandagriff: “He’s a tough resilient kid.” Doesn’t believe these first two games will affect his confidence level. pic.twitter.com/BbP6KFqLEw — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) September 11, 2024

Looking Forward

A win for the Bulldogs would maintain their undefeated record and keep them as one of the top teams in the SEC conference and nation.

If the Wildcats come away with an upset, there would be a shift in momentum and could change their trajectory for the rest of the season.