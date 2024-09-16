Tampa Bay Bucs Defeat Detroit Lions, 20-16

Share Facebook

The Bucs defeated the Lions 20-16 on Sunday in Detroit. Tampa Bay got its revenge after losing to Detroit 31-23 in the NFC Divisional Round last year.

Tampa Bay (2-0) pulled an upset win even though the lopsided stats said otherwise. As 7.5-point underdogs, the Bucs threw for less passing yards than Detroit (1-1), rushed for less yards and averaged fewer yards per play. Despite the Lions having more than double the total yards, the Bucs still pulled out the victory.

Red Zone Efficiency

The Lions were in the red zone five times during the game, but only scored one touchdown. The Lions’ fifth red zone appearance came at the end of the fourth quarter, down 20-16, when they couldn’t convert on fourth-and eighth to end the game.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff also threw two interceptions, one coming with Detroit in field goal range early in the fourth quarter.

Jared Goff intercepted… that was the dagger! pic.twitter.com/EP9RrevEm1 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 15, 2024

Tampa’s Resiliance

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was sacked five times compared to Geoff’s zero, with 4.5 of those sacks coming from Aidan Hutchinson.

Tampa Bay was also battling injuries. Backup Greg Gaines played for injured first-round pick Calijah Kancey, safety Christian Izien stepped in for an injured Antoine Winfield and Vita Vea left the game with a knee injury.

Despite these injuries, the Buccaneers defense stepped up and played excellent red-zone defense.

Mayfield had nothing but praise for his defense.

“No Calijah, no Antoine, Vita goes down halfway through, a ton of guys [stepped] up,” Mayfield said. “I can’t say enough about our defense.”

“I can’t say enough about our defense. That is not an easy team to play against.” Baker Mayfield is with @LauraOkmin after the @Buccaneers win in Detroit 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AJaYWROZjR — NFL on FOX Podcast (@NFLonFOXPod) September 15, 2024

Next Up

Tampa Bay looks to remain undefeated by facing the visiting Denver Broncos (0-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Detroit looks to bounce back against the host Arizona Cardinals (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.