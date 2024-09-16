Buccaneers
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 21 2024. Credit: Eric Seals/ Detroit Free Press.

Tampa Bay Bucs Defeat Detroit Lions, 20-16

Adam Edelin September 16, 2024 NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19 Views

The Bucs defeated the Lions 20-16 on Sunday in Detroit. Tampa Bay got its revenge after losing to Detroit 31-23 in the NFC Divisional Round last year.

Tampa Bay (2-0) pulled an upset win even though the lopsided stats said otherwise. As 7.5-point underdogs, the Bucs threw for less passing yards than Detroit (1-1), rushed for less yards and averaged fewer yards per play. Despite the Lions having more than double the total yards, the Bucs still pulled out the victory.

Red Zone Efficiency

The Lions were in the red zone five times during the game, but only scored one touchdown. The Lions’ fifth red zone appearance came at the end of the fourth quarter, down 20-16, when they couldn’t convert on fourth-and eighth to end the game.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff also threw two interceptions, one coming with Detroit in field goal range early in the fourth quarter.

Tampa’s Resiliance

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was sacked five times compared to Geoff’s zero, with 4.5 of those sacks coming from Aidan Hutchinson.

Tampa Bay was also battling injuries. Backup Greg Gaines played for injured first-round pick Calijah Kancey, safety Christian Izien stepped in for an injured Antoine Winfield and Vita Vea left the game with a knee injury.

Despite these injuries, the Buccaneers defense stepped up and played excellent red-zone defense.

Mayfield had nothing but praise for his defense.

“No Calijah, no Antoine, Vita goes down halfway through, a ton of guys [stepped] up,” Mayfield said. “I can’t say enough about our defense.”

Next Up

Tampa Bay looks to remain undefeated by facing the visiting Denver Broncos (0-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Detroit looks to bounce back against the host Arizona Cardinals (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

Tags

About Adam Edelin

Check Also

Pat Dooley’s Back Nine: Florida Football Playing Out String

The Back Nine comes at you after a miserable weekend for Semis and Gators. Maybe …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties