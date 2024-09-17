Last-Minute Touchdown Lifts Falcons Over Eagles

Share Facebook

Monday Night Football ended in dramatic fashion between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of Week 2 as the Falcons beat the Eagles 22-21.

After Saquon Barkley dropped a pass that would have gotten the Eagles a first down and iced the game, Philadelphia decided to kick a field goal and hold a six-point lead. Kirk Cousins took advantage of the mistake, driving the Falcons down the field and finding Drake London in the endzone with 34 seconds on the game clock.

An interception by Falcons defensive back Jessie Bates III on the Eagles’ final drive sealed the win for Atlanta.

How to Bounce Back

After Atlanta’s struggles in an 18-10 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 1, Cousins and the Falcons put together a much better offensive performance against Philly.

After the game, Cousins spoke about the importance of Monday night’s win for his team.

The 4x-Pro Bowler went 20-29, throwing for 241 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. On his final drive, Cousins had five completions for 70 yards. His final pass was the game-winner.

The win was a first in Falcons colors for Cousins and for new head coach Raheem Morris, who joined Atlanta in the offseason after three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

Not According to Plan

For Philadelphia, Monday night’s loss adds to the disappointment of losing star wideout A.J. Brown for multiple weeks. Brown was a late scratch on Monday due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice. Now, the Eagles fear losing the All-Pro for their next few games.

The unexpected home loss to Atlanta due to the dropped pass by Barkley combined with the injury news of Brown has made it a difficult week for Philadelphia.

Up Next

Atlanta (1-1) heads back home to take on defending champions Kansas City (2-0). The Chiefs are coming off of nail-biting 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Philadelphia (1-1) begins a two-game road trip starting in New Orleans on Sunday against the (2-0) Saints. The Saints have outscored their opponents 91-29.