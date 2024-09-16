P.K. Yonge Swimming Dominates Sante Fe, Saint Francis Catholic At Meet

Share Facebook

Twitter

It was start-to-finish domination from both the boys and girls P.K. Yonge swimming teams at a three-team meet Wednesday at Westside.

The Blue Wave girls scored 253 points to the 99 for Saint Francis Catholic Academy and 91 from Santa Fe, respectively. The P.K. Yonge boys team saw similar success, winning 238-180-43.

Win Early and Often

As impressive as the performance was throughout the meet, the start was as good as it can get. The Blue Wave won each of the first 11 events of the meet. It was not until the boys’ 100 butterfly that the Blue Waves took their first “defeat,” and even there they took second.

P.K. Yonge’s girls won every single event.

Highlight Performances

Marina Marchman and Alessandra Quintana each won four events for the Blue Wave, including each being a part of two relay teams. Their performance set the tone from the start, as they both were on the 200 medley team that started the event with a victory.

On the boys’ side, Jackson Chase led the way with three event wins, with Caleb Ungaro right behind him with two wins and one second-place finish.

Team Spirit

The most notable takeaway from the swimmers while not in the pool would be the cowbells. Seventh-grader Yeats Clark led the way on that front. He had the cowbell rocking the whole time his teammates were in the pool.

“I feel like I really encourage them to go faster,” he said when asked about the impact of cheering on his team. The commodity shown by all the members of the Blue Wave make it no surprise they have so much success.

The Blue Wave are next in competition Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast pool against Santa Fe and Eastside.