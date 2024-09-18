Texas VS UL Monroe Preview

Share Facebook

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns will host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks this Saturday at the Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.

Manning Makes His Debut

The Texas Longhorns, being the top ranked team in the country with a record of 3-0 this season, have been off to a great start. Last week, the final score of 56-7 against UTSA showcased the future for the Longhorns. Junior quarterback Quinn Ewers was ruled out with an abdominal injury during the second quarter. Redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning replaced Ewers, dominating the remainder of the game with a total of 223 yards and four touchdowns.

For his performance against UTSA, Manning was announced as the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week. Manning has been showing his determination both on and off the field. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has noticed his drive in practice as the team heads into its upcoming game this Saturday.

Ewers remains questionable for Saturday’s game, leaving the door open for Manning to start.

With athletes like junior wide receiver Isaiah Bond on their roster, the Longhorns look forward to playing many new athletes on the field against LA-Monroe.

Warhawks Challenge

Meanwhile, the Warhawks are coming off a 32-6 win against the UAB Blazers last Saturday. ULM quarterback General Booty and running back Taven Curry led the team to a strong offensive showcase on the day.

While the Warhawks improved their drive during the game, they got off to a slow start against the Blazers, entering the second quarter tied 3-3. With freshman running back Ahmad Hardy scoring the first touchdown with a 16-yard run during the second quarter, ULM continued to succeed for the remainder of the game.

Saturday’s Showdown

As both teams enter the game Friday, they will both have different priorities. ULM will have to focus on both ends of the ball, while Texas’ new athletes will get accustomed to the field.

This game can be watch on SEC Network+ at 8 p.m. ET.