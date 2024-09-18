No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies To Host Bowling Green Falcons

Share Facebook

Bowling Green is traveling to College Station to take on No. 25 Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m.

The Aggies find themselves back in the AP Top 25 after a dominant 33-20 road win over the Florida Gators. After missing last weekend’s conference opener in The Swamp, Aggies head coach Mike Elko announced on Monday that quarterback Conner Weigman is still “day-to-day and week-to-week” as he recovers from his shoulder joint sprain. With that, fans can expect to see true freshman quarterback Marcel Reed take the field for his second start of the year.

Reed went 11-for-17 (64.7%) against the Gators for 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he recorded 83 yards and another touchdown, earning him freshman SEC Football Player of the Week honors alongside Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

WK 3 | SEC Football Players of the Week OFFENSIVE

Jalen Milroe, @AlabamaFTBL

Jaxson Dart, @OleMissFB DEFENSIVE

Bradyn Swinson, @LSUfootball

Raylen Wilson, @GeorgiaFootball SPECIAL TEAMS

Blake Craig, @MizzouFootball OFFENSIVE LINE

Trey Zuhn III, @AggieFootball DEFENSIVE… pic.twitter.com/IS9xS1xpaK — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 16, 2024

Key for the Aggies

Texas A&M is tied for ninth in the nation in rushing offense through the first three weeks of the season, recording 789 yards (263.0 yards per game) and 7 TDs. Bowling Green comes into the game with the 14th-worst rushing defense in the nation after giving up 34 points and 7.68 yards per play in its loss to Penn State. The Aggies’ running back room runs deep, as four different backs were given carries in last week’s win. Junior running back Le’Veon Moss led the team in carries against UF, with 18 attempts for 110 yards.

Reed should play a huge factor this week as he steps into his second start against a more tame Falcons defense. Elko spoke to media this week about the confidence he has in his true freshman quarterback ahead of their matchup.

Keys for the Falcons

After scoring 41 points in the first game of the season against a lesser FCS opponent, Bowling Green came close to pulling off an upset against Penn State. Bowling Green’s offense was extremely productive through the air, out-passing the Nittany Lions 254 yards to 204. Senior quarterback Connor Bazelak had a solid start to the game before stumbling late in the contest, finishing the game 25-for-39 for 254 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Falcons were able to continue marching down the field with the help of their three-man running room, but the Aggies front will pose a much greater challenge.

Finally – and maybe most importantly for the Falcons – be on the lookout for junior tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who currently leads all tight ends in receptions with 17 for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his scores came in last week’s action against the Lions.