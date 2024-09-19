Alabama Using Bye Week to Prepare for Georgia Matchup

Share Facebook

After three consecutive wins, a bye week gives the fourth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide an opportunity for injury recovery and skill improvement.

Taking Advantage of the Bye Week

Last week, the 3-0 Crimson Tide faced Big-10 road opponent Wisconsin (2-1). Although the Tide dominated the game with a final score of 42-10, the matchup was not lacking injuries. Linebacker Qua Russaw left the field after he hurt his left ankle, and defensive back Malachi Moore suffered a hit to the head. Offensively, running back Richard Young was assisted off the field after an apparent right leg injury. Alabama will use this break to give its athletes the physical break they need to recover.

With the team losing a number of players, including key defensive playmakers, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said he will use the bye week to make improvements in the secondary.

In terms of preparation, the team will continue to train through this weekend, although players will have a break on Saturday to decompress.

DeBoer mentioned that the Alabama staff was already preparing their next game.

Looking Ahead

Coming out of the bye week, Alabama will face the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. This will be the first conference matchup for the Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs (3-0) will also be coming off a bye week, adding to the enthusiasm as the rival teams prepare to face off.

DeBoer recognized his opponent’s talent, coaching, and abilities.

The Story Behind Week 5

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has led the Bulldogs to two national championships since entering the program in 2015.

Deboer joined Alabama this year following Nick Saban’s retirement. However, even though he is a new addition to the Crimson Tide, he has proven to be a capable coach who can lead his team to victory. If Alabama is able to win next weekend, they can continue to improve their abilities as they face other ranked teams.

Georgia will travel to Tuscaloosa to face off against Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 28th. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.