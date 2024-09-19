Bulldogs Bye Week Comes at Crucial Time

Share Facebook

The University of Georgia football team finds itself at a pivotal moment as it heads into its bye week. After a tough 13-12 win over Kentucky, where the offense struggled to find its rhythm, this break may be exactly what the Bulldogs need to recalibrate before their much-anticipated showdown at Alabama.

Offensive Reset Needed

One area of concern from the Kentucky game was the lack of offensive production, especially in the running game. QB Carson Beck also struggled, throwing 63% for 160 yards and no touchdowns. They rushed for team total 102 yards led by RB former Florida Gator Trevor Etienne with 79 yards on 19 carries.

Beck has been nothing short of dominant through the air—racking up 680 passing yards, completing 68% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. However, the running backs have yet to make a major impact in the end zone, with only four total rushing touchdowns. Etienne has been effective when given the ball, with 157 yards on 24 carries, but he has yet to find the end zone. Etienne’s absence in the season opener likely set him back, and the Bulldogs will be hoping the bye week can help him regain momentum. Nate Frazier has chipped in with 113 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown, while Beck himself has scrambled for 55 yards.

Passing Game Thrives

The passing game, however, continues to shine. Wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith have established themselves as the go-to targets, with Lovett hauling in 12 receptions for 155 yards and one touchdown, and Smith adding 11 catches for 142 yards and a score. Their connection with Beck will be critical heading into the Alabama matchup.

Defense Keeps Dominating

On the defensive side, Georgia has been nothing short of elite. The Bulldogs are allowing just 6.0 points per game, ranking fourth in the nation. They’ve delivered impressive victories over Clemson (34-3) and Tennessee Tech (48-3), with the Kentucky game proving to be more of a grind. Georgia is also 3rd in the SEC in total yards allowed at 202.0. Giving up 188 to Clemson, 134 to Tennessee Tech, and 284 to Kentucky last week. A key to their dominate defense has been Linebacker Raylen Wilson. In the Kentucky game he recorded four solo tackles, one sack and one forced fumble giving Wilson SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Bye Week Before Bama

With a week to rest and refine their game plan, Georgia has a golden opportunity to address their offensive shortcomings and prepare for what could be a season-defining game at Alabama. Although their defense will need to use this bye week to prepare for Alabama next weekend. Alabama starting QB Jalen Milroe is throwing at a 67% completion percentage. Along with 590 yards, eight passing touchdowns and no interceptions. What makes him even more dangerous is that he has rushed for 156 yards on 36 carries and six rushing touchdowns. Georgia will look to continue their lockdown defense against Alabama. Although they are without Nick Saban, they are still filled with talent behind a playoff-experienced Kalen DeBoer. ESPN analytics are currently favoring Alabama with a 67% chance to win the game to Georgia’s 33%.