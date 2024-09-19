Share Facebook

Saturday’s matchup of the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Florida Gators promises to be a high-stakes battle for redemption. Both teams are ranked in the bottom of the SEC. They will each be playing to climb out of the conference cellar.

By the Numbers

Mississippi State and Florida are ranked 14th and 15th in the SEC, respectively, in defensive yards allowed this season. Both teams have been struggling offensively. They’ve been relatively on par with each other through three games, making the question for Saturday: who’s going to struggle less? MS State has Florida beat in total touchdowns scored with 13 to Florida’s 11. However, Florida has more total offensive yards. If the game comes down to points scored kicking, MS State could leave the stadium with the win, courteously of Kyle Ferrie.

The Game Plan

MS State is on a two-game losing streak but is hoping to start SEC play with some momentum by beating the Gators in Starkville. First year head coach for the Bulldogs, Jeff Lebby, plans on controlling the pace of the game, in order to make the Gators “One-dimensional”. Billy Napier’s new two-QB strategy is also proving to be a concern for Lebby. Part of controlling the multifaceted QB problem is to train an adaptable defense to adjust to the Gators two distinct offensive approaches. That defensive strategy from MS State, revolves around their safety Isaac Smith, who currently leads the nation in total tackles, with 43.

Next Generation

Ultimately, the game may come down to the performances from each team’s standout freshmen. Florida’s quarterback DJ Lagway and Bulldogs wide receiver Mario Craver will certainly make an impact. Lagway currently leads the SEC in individual game passing yards and longest pass. Craver on the other hand, is one of only two freshmen in the SEC with multiple touchdowns and 100+ receiving yards. Craver will undoubtedly get minutes. Lagway shares the spotlight with experienced QB Graham Mertz, a contributing factor to Florida’s choppy offense.

𝙄𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙄𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙩 Freshman @MarioCraver4 has 5 catches for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns. He’s 1 of 2 SEC Freshmen with 100+ receiving yards and multiple touchdowns this season.#SHOWTIME | #HailState pic.twitter.com/hM39Qw1m5v — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) September 18, 2024

Watch the game at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.