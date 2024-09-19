NFL Week 2 Sunday Roundup

Share Facebook

NFL Week 2 Recap

Week 2 of the 2024-2025 NFL season has officially come to a close. The second Sunday of the season saw several one-possession games, game-winning field goals, lopsided blowouts, amazing interceptions, and an overtime game.

Bengals vs. Chiefs

Joe Burrow and the Bengals went to Arrowhead Stadium to face off against reigning Super Bowl Champion Chiefs. Joe Burrow boasted a 3-1 record against Patrick Mahomes and company, including a playoff win. The end of the third quarter would see Cam Taylor-Britt making an early contender for interception of the year on Mahomes’ second interception of the day.

Fast forwarding to the fourth quarter, after several lead changes, the Bengals were up 25-23 with 45 seconds left in the game. Mahomes dropped back on a crucial 4th and 16 with the Bengals looking to seal the game with a turnover. Mahomes aired it out down the field to Rashee Rice when rookie safety Daijahn Anthony arrives too early and gets flagged for pass interference. This penalty put the Chiefs into field goal territory. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker lines up for a 51-yard attempt and nails it at the end of regulation to push the Chiefs past the Bengals 26-25. Burrow ended the day with 258 yards passing and two touchdowns, and Mahomes threw for 151 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Saints vs. Cowboys

The Saints and Cowboys battled yesterday both riding week 1 wins. The Saints wasted no time putting points on the board on the opening drive with an Alvin Kamara rushing touchdown. Later in the first quarter, Derek Carr connected with receiver Rashid Shaheed on a 70-yard touchdown. The Saints would score 21 points in the second quarter, including two touchdowns from running back Alvin Kamara. The Saints would lead at the half 35-16.

Alvin Kamara would collect his fourth touchdown of the game at the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw Derek Carr throw an interception at the 12-minute mark. On the very next play, Dak Prescott gave the ball right back. This was Prescott’s second interception of the day. The Saints blew out the Cowboys 44-19. The Saints lead the league in points scored so far this season with 91. Derek Carr finished with 243 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Prescott threw for 293 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Vikings vs. 49ers

The Vikings pulled off an upset on Sunday when they beat the 49ers. San Francisco was a 4.5 point favorite to win this game. Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson connected for a 97-yard touchdown on a pass that Darnold launched from his own endzone. Jefferson would end the game with only four receptions but amassed 133 yards. In what is something of a Sam Darnold redemption tour after his slow start to his career, he has now started the year 2-0. Darnold threw for 268 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Brock Purdy threw for an impressive 319 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but due to multiple blunders on the 49ers defense Purdy’s efforts were for naught. The Vikings beat the 49ers 23-17.

Seahawks vs Patriots

The Seahawks and Patriots played the second overtime game of the season Sunday. The Seahawks generated a large majority of their yards via air-attack. Geno Smith carried 33 completions of 44 attempts with 327 yards and a touchdown. Seattle’s running game was non existent, as their leading rusher Zach Charbonnet ran for only 38 yards. The Seahawks tied the game in the 4th quarter with a field goal sending the game to overtime. The score was 20-20 going into overtime. After a failed Patriots possession, Geno Smith took the Seahawks down the field and got a first down to put them in field goal territory. Kicker Jason Myers lined up for a 31 yard attempt and drilled it to end the game 23-20.