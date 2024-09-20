Florida Volleyball Prepares To Face North Texas And Buffalo

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators volleyball team will face the North Texas Mean Green and Buffalo Bulls this weekend.

Game Time

The Gators will play the University of North Texas in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Friday. First serve in that match is set for 7 p.m. Later in the weekend, Florida will take part in a match against the University of Buffalo Sunday, with the first serve set for 3 p.m.

Both North Texas and Buffalo have compiled a losing record for the season so far. The Gators are currently 7-2 for the season, while North Texas is 2-7 and Buffalo is 4-7. This will be the first time ever that the No. 16 Gators will play either the Mean Green or the Bulls.

These two outings will be Florida’s final pair of matches before conference play begins in the SEC.

The Gators have had a promising season so far, only dropping a total of two matches to Georgia Tech and the University of South Florida earlier this season. Florida has excelled at protecting its home turf, only losing one game in the O’Dome so far this season.

Florida is coming off of an exhilarating five-set match win against in-state rival Florida State.

Standout Players

Despite complications due to player injuries, Florida has been able to bounce back and dominate against strong teams. With redshirt sophomore Alexis Stucky still recovering from an ACL injury she suffered last year, freshman Taylor Parks has been able to step into her role. With extreme pressure to perform, Parks recorded an impressive statline of 56 assists and 10 digs against FSU.

Meanwhile, both Isabel Martin and Kennedy Martin were both named to the watch list of the AVCA 2024 Division I player of the Year Award.

The AVCA has created a Watch List for its 2024 Division I Player of the Year Award, presented by Nike Volleyball. The inaugural list includes 36 players from 21 schools & the names will be revealed in groups of 12 the next 3 days.

Today’s list: https://t.co/nC3uvSMpw2#WeAreAVCA pic.twitter.com/EFTOm7xHog — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) September 18, 2024

Florida’s new faces have been dominating on the court. Taylor Parks, Jaela Auguste, Erin Engel, Isabel Martin and Alec Rothe have made strong contributions to the Gators’ success in the 2024 season. They make up approximately 60% of kills, 70% of solo blocks and about 59% of Florida’s points. The young group has been a great addition to the Gators roster so far this season.

Where To Watch

You can catch live coverage of the Gators as they take on the Mean Green on Friday starting at 6:40 p.m. on ESPN 98.1 FM and 850 AM WRUF.