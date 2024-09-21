College Football Saturday Preview: Top-25 Matchups

Share Facebook

No. 11 USC @ No 18 Michigan: 3:30 p.m.

The Wolverines make their return to the Big House this weekend where they will welcome the USC Trojans to the Big Ten. Despite facing a lesser-ranked FCS team last week, the Trojans defense was able to hold onto a 48-0 shutout. This weekend, USC will have its first true road test in Ann Arbor as 5-point favorite.

Michigan is coming off a mediocre 28-18 win against Arkansas St. where they struggled to close out the Red Wolves. Michigan’s defense ended the game by allowing 15 unanswered points.

Michigan didn’t escape without highlighting difficulties on offense as well. QB Davis Warren was benched after going 11/14 122 yards, three interceptions and 0 TDs. The offensive line didn’t help much as it sits at 100th nationally in team pass-blocking efficiency, per Pro Football Focus.

Junior QB Alex Orji stepped in and was able to help close the game out with their only passing TD of the game. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said Orji would be the starter ahead of their Big Ten home opener. At 6-foot-3, 235-pounds, Michigan is hopeful he can provide a spark with his rushing upside. He has run 10 times for 51 yards this season and will look to take some of the workload off of senior running back Donovan Edwards.

No. 12 Utah @ No. 14 Oklahoma St.: 4 p.m.

Both teams head into this Big 12 matchup undefeated, and, with the recent conference realignments, this marquee matchup will have playoff implications down the stretch. Both teams also bring back over 70% production on defense from last year, meaning that a lot of the weight will fall on the shoulders of each QB.

Both quarterbacks come into the game with over 14 years of combined college experience.

Although QB Cam Rising missed last week’s matchup from an injury to his throwing hand, college football insider Pete Thamel said “We did see him in practice yesterday and he is cleared and expected to play.”

Coach Kyle Whittingham and the Utes come into Stillwater as 2.5-point underdogs and will need all the help they can get from their QB. Worst case scenario, Utah fans should still find some confidence in freshman QB Isaac Wilson. Since making his collegiate debut in Week 1, Wilson has rotated throughout each game, going 31/53 for 343 yards and 4 TDs.

Oklahoma St. on the other hand has gotten plenty of production from QB Alan Bowman at the helm, helping the Cowboys earn the 8th in FBS in passing production with 334 yards per game. The Cowboys have found most of their struggles come from defense as they allow over 20 points and 305 passing yards per game.

No 6 Tennessee @ No. 15 Oklahoma: 7:30 p.m.

One of the biggest storylines ahead of this weekend’s matchup is the return of Tennessee coach Josh Heupel to Norman, Okla. Heupel was an All-American QB for the Sooners under Bob Stoops where he finished his senior year with a 13-0 record, won the 2000 BCS National Championship, finishing as a Heisman Trophy runner-up. Since then, Heupel has rebuilt both his career and the Volunteers program where they’ve found themselves as a top-10 team for the second time in three seasons.

Sooners coach Brett Venables expects a tough game vs. Tennessee:

QB Nico Iamaleava and the Volunteers have solidified themselves as true playoff contenders after a dominant start to the season. This week will be the biggest test for the Vols as they travel to Norman for their first SEC matchup of the year.

This matchup will also be the Sooners first conference game as an SEC program. With this matchup being the fourth-consecutive home game to open the season, the Sooners and their crowd will look to show the SEC that they’re a force to be reckoned with.