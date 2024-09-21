P.K. Yonge Bounces Back With Massive Win Against Hollis Christian Academy

Share Facebook

P.K. Yonge only scored 13 points in a loss at Jacksonville Zarephath Academy last week. P.K. Yonge eclipsed that total by the third drive of the game Friday.

The offense and defense were both in rhythm for P.K. Yonge in what turned into a 49-14 blowout of visiting Jacksonville Hollis Christian Academy (0-5).

The Blue Wave (3-2) scored on six of their possessions, with none of the drives lasting longer than four plays. Big plays and the defense setting up great field position led the PKY offense to make it look easy.

Share The Wealth

Seven different players scored touchdowns for P.K. Yonge, with quarterback AJ Powers leading the way. He threw for four touchdowns and finished the first half 5-of-6 passing with 103 yards to go along with the scores.

Each P.K. Yonge touchdown, and each completion, went to a different receiver. The defense even got in on the scoring fun when defensive lineman Raegen Hollinger fell on a fumble in the end zone during a four-score first quarter for the Blue Wave.

Run Early, But Not Often

The first play from scrimmage for the Blue Wave set the tone when running back Braeden Brockington ran for a 65-yard touchdown. It was one of only three carries for Brockington and he finished the night with 87 yards to go with the score.

Ja Morant also scored a rushing touchdown, the only one in the second half for P.K. Yonge, from 15 yards out following a turnover on downs for Hollis Christian Academy.

Mental Focus

P.K. Yonge coach Willie Jackson made sure to emphasis areas of growth in the postgame huddle. He talked to the team about being mentally focused on the sidelines at all times, regardless of the score. He also told the second unit, which got to play a lot in the game, that they need to take “mental reps”at practice to be ready for these moments in the game.

Up Next

P.K. Yonge will remain at home next Friday when it takes on Central Florida Christian Academy (2-2). Hollis Christian Academy will return home for a district matchup against Winter Haven Ambassadors Christian Academy (0-5).