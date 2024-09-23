SEC: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

Share Facebook

The SEC is all everyone can talk about, and its only been one month into the season.

For starters, the University of Florida pulled off its second win of the season beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 45-28. This comes just days after fans discussed Billy Napier’s coaching status for the remainder of the season.

The week before, the Gators went head to head with Texas A&M. The Aggies dominated and took home a 33-20 win. On top of that; Wide Receiver, Eugene Wilson, will be out for several weeks. So far, the sophomore has 13 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown in two games. Regardless, Gator boosters are allegedly ready for a new coach and are supposedly prepared to pay Coach Billy Napier’s 23 million dollar buyout.

Four Downs and a Bracket: Billy Napier era at Florida nears end with boosters ready to pay buyout https://t.co/pwuFj1ELJd — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 15, 2024

In other SEC news, the University of Texas took home a major 51-3 win against the University of Louisiana-Monroe. There’s currently lots of talk around No.1 Texas team with Arch Manning, nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, taking the field by storm. This past weekend Manning threw a 56-yard pass to Isaiah Bond. Overall, it’s safe to say Texas fans are relatively happy about the freshman quarterback.

The Southeastern Conference has a busy weekend ahead. Starting off on Saturday, No.6 Ole Miss hosts the University of Kentucky at 12pm. Then, South Alabama travels to No.16 Louisiana State University to close out the night at 7:45pm.