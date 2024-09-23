NFL Week Three: Buccaneers, Saints Fall; Vikings Dominate

Share Facebook

Week three of the NFL season marks the end of the warm-up period for teams and players. Usually, after three weeks is when identities are solidified and expectations are set. Now though, it looks like the 2024 season might need some more time than normal to distinguish contenders from pretenders.

Favorites Fall

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both came into week three 2-0 and looked like two of the best teams in the league.

New Orleans put up over 40 points in both of its first two games, and were revitalized under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. The matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles wasn’t as successful.

The Saints lost 15-12 in a black and white game from what was seen in the previous weeks. Quarterback Derek Carr only completed 14-of-his-25 pass attempts for 142 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception at the end of the game.

Tampa Bay came off a win against a strong NFC opponent in the Detroit Lions and looked like a force to be reckoned with. It all came crashing down after a 26-7 loss against the 0-2 Denver Broncos, who only scored six points in week 2.

The surprising loss puts the legitimacy of this Buccaneers team in question and relegates them from a Super Bowl contender to a playoff hopeful.

Giants and Panthers Bounce Back

The Carolina Panthers came out with 14 year veteran Andy Dalton starting at quarterback over 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. The change came after the Panthers started 0-2 and only scored 13 points through those two games. Young threw three interceptions and sustained a poor passer rating of 8.9.

Dalton completely changed the mood in North Carolina on Sunday. The Panthers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 36-22 for their first win of the season. Dalton threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns. It may be difficult to bench a player selected first overall, but Dalton proved the team can win with him at the helm.

The struggling Giants also got in the win column.

Rookie receiver Malik Nabers was the standout for the victors. Nabers caught eight balls for 78 yards and two touchdowns, including a toe-tap in the corner of the end zone. Daniel Jones also had a solid game throwing for 236 yards.

The win comes against a strong Browns defense and proves that the Giants have the ability to win games this season. They have a chance to start a streak against the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Vikings Continue Dominance

The Minnesota Vikings got another win against a strong opponent after beating the Houston Texans 34-7. The Vikings move to 3-0 atop the NFC.

Sam Darnold threw four touchdowns in the win and continues his hot start, but the Minnesota defense was the main attraction. Brian Flores’ defense recorded two interceptions and five sacks on the reigning offensive rookie of the year CJ Stroud and limited the Texans to only seven points.

The Vikings now have wins against the 49ers and the Texans, two of the top teams in the NFL last year. They’ll play the Green Bay Packers next week.

Highlights

The Detroit Lions pulled a play from their backyard football playbook in their Sunday win against the Arizona Cardinals.

The hook and ladder touchdown from Amon-Ra St. Brown to Jahmyr Gibbs went for 21 yards just before half time to put Detroit up 20-7.

Little hook n ladder shenanigans for the score 😈#DETvsAZ | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/EBUcoJeBn5 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 22, 2024

The Green Bay Packers defense has been a major part of their success this season. They capitalized on the struggling Titans offense in their 30-14 win on Sunday. Cornerback Jaire Alexander got the game going with a pick-six to give Green Bay a 17-7 lead.

PICK 6! Jaire Alexander high steps his way into the end zone for the @Packers TD! 📺: #GBvsTEN – Sunday on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/YcSr1WQaQI — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has settled in nicely into his new home in Philadelphia. Barkley ripped off a 65 yard touchdown to give Philly a 7-3 lead in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 147 yards and two touchdowns.