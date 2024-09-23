Jaguars-Bills NFL Week 3 Preview

Share Facebook

The undefeated Buffalo Bills (2-0) will take on the winless Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) on Monday Night Football in an all AFC affair.

Slow Start to Season

The Jaguars come into this one following a tough 18-13 loss against the Cleveland Browns in their second game of the season. In week one, the Jags were defeated in another close game against the Miami Dolphins, 20-17. Head Coach Doug Peterson was not happy with the teams inability to execute in tight matchups:

Jacksonville has also struggled with penalties so far this season, giving up 61 penalty yards per game. This puts the Jags in the bottom ten in the NFL.

Additionally, the Jaguars have been outscored by their opponents by eight points this year and are 5.5 point underdogs in this matchup, according to CBS Sports.

Peterson emphasized that the team has struggled with field position all season, one of the reasons it hasn’t been able to get a win:

The Jaguars will look to their leadership to get them the win in this one. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence must find a way to get the passing game going as he has just one touchdown this year.

A Strong Start

On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills have come out hot to start the season with two early wins. In week one, they narrowly defeated the Arizona Cardinals 34-28. Last week, the Bills defeated their divisional rival, the Miami Dolphins, on the road 31-10.

Quarterback Josh Allen has had a decent start to the season with three touchdowns and a 73.8% completion percentage over the past two games. He also leads the NFL with a 124.2 passer rating.

Home Field Advantage

Coming back home to Highmark Stadium, the Bills hope their fans will be a factor throughout the game. Allen asked Bills Mafia to get loud on Monday night.

Peterson believes the hostile environment might motivate the Jaguars to compete and will be a good test early on in the season:

You can catch the game on ESPN at 7:30p.m.