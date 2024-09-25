The Southwest Classic: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Preview

Share Facebook

The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) will play the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) in a neutral site matchup on Saturday.

Entering The Weekend Strong

Both teams are heading into this SEC contest coming off of victories from Week 3.

Arkansas held the lead throughout their game against Auburn last Saturday, winning 24-14. The Razorbacks kept the Tigers scoreless up until halfway through the third quarter, when Auburn senior quarterback Payton Thorne completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith to tie the game.

The Razorbacks quickly responded with another touchdown, as Arkansas junior quarterback Taylen Green threw a 58-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Sategna for a score. Ultimately, they proved to be stronger in all aspects of the game, only allowing one more touchdown in the fourth quarter.

In Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman’s post-game interview, he highlighted the performance of his players as they responded when needed. He was also satisfied with the team’s performance on special teams, as they improved from previous games.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M started off hot by scoring their first touchdown five minutes into its game against Bowling Green. In the first half, the Aggies held the Falcons to only a field goal to secure a 10-3 lead. Opening the second half strong, the Aggies and Falcons took turns scoring until TAMU was forced to punt and Bowling Green missed a field goal. The Falcons continued to trail throughout the rest of the day, with TAMU eventually coming away with the 26-20 win.

In Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko’s opening statement following the contest, he noted that the team made “enough plays to win the game.” Nevertheless, his squad still has things to “fix and clean up” heading into practice as they prepare for Arkansas.

The Southwest Classic Rivalry

The rivalry matchup between Arkansas and Texas A&M started in 1903 and has been held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, since 2009. This neutral-site era is coming to an end after Saturday’s game. Starting in 2025, the two teams will take turns hosting each other on their respective turfs. Pittman is ready for this new chapter, as he hopes being back home will create excitement for the Arkansas fanbase.