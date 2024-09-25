Florida Volleyball Travels To Oklahoma For First SEC Match

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 15 Florida Gators volleyball team is set to start SEC play at 7 p.m. ET Thursday against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Okla.

With an impressive four-match winning streak under their belts, the Gators look to carry the momentum into conference competition.

Gators Recent Success

Florida boasts a strong record of 9-2 as it enters this pivotal match against a team making its debut in the SEC. The Gators’ recent performances have been nothing short of dominant, including a thrilling five-set victory over then-No. 18 Florida State. The Sept. 17 match showcased the Gators’ strength as they came back from down two sets to secure their first win this season against a ranked opponent.

The Gators then delivered commanding sweeps against North Texas and Buffalo at the Sunshine Invitational last weekend.

Rising In The Rankings

Thanks to these victories, Florida climbed to No. 15 in the AVCA/Taraflex rankings. Their production reflects a well-rounded team effort with key contributions from players across the roster, including standout play from Alexis Stucky (SEC Player of the Week) and Alec Rothe (SEC Freshman of the Week).

Looking Ahead: SEC Challenges

Facing the unranked Sooners (6-2) on the SEC Network+, the Gators recognize the challenges that come with conference play. The SEC is known for its competitive volleyball landscape and every match will be crucial for seeding in the postseason. Oklahoma is always a formidable opponent at home, making this match a test for Florida.

With a great start , the Gators are ready to make a splash in the SEC this season, keep their winning streak alive Thursday and move up in the rankings.