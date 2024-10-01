Chastain Wins Round Of 12 Opener At Kansas

Share Facebook

Twitter

One of the things that makes the NASCAR playoffs different from other sports is the possibility of non-playoff drivers playing spoiler.

Two weeks ago, Chris Buescher won at Watkins Glen. On Sunday at Kansas Speedway it was Ross Chastain’s turn, winning the Hollywood Casino 400 despite being eliminated from championship contention four weeks ago. The victory, his first in 2024 and fifth of his career, was a cathartic moment for the driver from Alva, Fl.

Disappointment for Contenders

The Round of 12 is known as the wild card of the playoffs. With Talladega and the Charlotte Roval making up the rest of the round, a good run at Kansas is crucial for reducing stress at those unpredictable tracks.

A win would have taken the pressure away completely. Instead, many drivers, including second-place finisher William Byron, left feeling disappointed and worried for what’s to come. That was evident in his post-race interview, where he said he “wanted that one really bad. You’re so close, and going to Talladega, you know what that is.”

Plenty of other drivers also left the track feeling like they could’ve done more. Polesitter Christopher Bell led a race-high 122 laps, but hit the wall while leading twice.

That wasn’t the biggest mistake a driver would make from the front, though. With 47 laps to go, two-time series champion Kyle Busch took the lead from Chastain in pursuit of his first win in 50 races. However, with 32 laps to go, he lost control of his No. 8 Chevrolet while attempting to put Chase Briscoe a lap down and spun to the infield. Busch finished 19th.

KYLE BUSCH SPINS FROM THE LEAD! 📺 : #NASCARPlayoffs | USA Network pic.twitter.com/1FcHvLej3b — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 29, 2024

It was a miserable race for championship favorites Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick. Larson blew a tire and hit the wall early in the race, and, while he eventually got his damaged car back on the lead lap, he could only muster a 26th-place finish.

Regular-season champion and 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 winner Reddick didn’t run into trouble over the race, but ran midpack for most of it and finished 25th.

Playoff Picture

Because Chastain is not in the playoffs, no drivers are locked into the next round.

Byron leads the standings after his runner-up finish while Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Briscoe and Austin Cindric leave the track under the elimination line. They’ll be hoping to make up points this week at Talladega Superspeedway, the longest oval on the NASCAR circuit and among the most chaotic.

The green flag for the YellaWood 500 is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday on NBC.