Florida’s Napier: ‘Starting Fast Critical’ Against UCF

The Gators had intense practices during the bye week in preparation for Saturday’s home game against UCF, Florida football coach Billy Napier said during Monday’s news conference.

Florida Gators Football Press Conference 9-30-2024 https://t.co/jg4TIc2IvR — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 30, 2024

Intense Bye Week

Napier said he feels the team improved over the week, although they didn’t play a game. The Gators focused on keeping a competitive environment in their workouts. Napier said they tried to simulate game speed to get the best out of the team. Here’s what Napier had to say about the team’s improvement during the bye week:

Napier said the practices during the week were fun. The competitiveness showed in the practice. Napier said this was the best open date he’s been a part of.

The team focused on the defensive side of the football. Florida allowed 240 yards rushing against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are only averaging about 110 rushing yards per game excluding the matchup against the Gators. Napier said the fundamentals were a big focus on defense. Minimizing penalties and missed tackles is important for the success of any team.

Here is what Florida’s head coach had to say about what they worked on over the week:

Napier Prepares For UCF

With the Gators struggling to stop the run, UCF’s prolific ground game is going to be an emphasis in practice.

UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson brings a running threat from the pocket, on top of their explosive running back RJ Harvey. The team is averaging 326 rushing yards per game. The Gators’ head coach praised the duo in his press conference and said suppressing them will be a key to winning on Saturday. Here’s what he had to say about Harvey:

Napier said they will need to start fast, like they did against Mississippi State. That’s how they will keep up with the high-powered UCF offense.

The game is on Saturday starting at 7:45. It will air on the SEC Network and on ESPN 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.

Florida plays at No. 4 Tennessee on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. (ESPN).