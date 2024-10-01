Dikembe “Mt.” Mutombo Passes Away After Fight with Brain Cancer

Share Facebook

Former NBA player and Hall of Famer Dikembe “Mt.” Mutombo passed away Monday after a long battle with brain cancer. Mutombo played for the Nuggets, Hawks, 76ers, Nets, Knicks and Rockets across his 19-year career.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement released by the NBA on Monday. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.”

Basketball Hall of Famer and humanitarian Dikembe Mutombo has died from brain cancer at age 58. pic.twitter.com/SoDANXt0JW — ESPN (@espn) September 30, 2024

On the Court Success

Standing at 7 ft 2 in and 245 Ibs, the right-handed center dismantled opposing offenses.

Playing for 18 years, “Mt. Mutombo” was known for his consistent defensive prowess. Mutombo won four Defensive Player of the Year awards, which makes him tied for the most in NBA history, and finished in the top three in voting five other times. The DRC native led the NBA in blocks three times and concluded his career averaging 2.8 per season.

His presence in the frontcourt was undeniable, but his longevity was one of his strongest features. Mutombo played for nearly two decades at an all-NBA level.

Mutombo was well known for his famous finger wag, which let opposing players know not to mess with him after a blocked shot.

“No, no, no!” On this day in 1997… Dikembe Mutombo had 3 straight blocks and broke out the finger wag. #NBAVault #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/dgOYwXuLXr — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 9, 2022

Off the Court

Besides being a Hall of Famer, Mutombo was also a force for the people. He served on the Special Olympics board as well as the the CDC Foundation and the National Board for the US Fund for UNICEF. Mutombo spoke a total of nine languages including English, French, Spanish and Lingala.

Mutombo also has a son, Ryan, a 7 ft 2 in center, who plays for the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. Ryan spent three seasons at Georgetown where he played in 54 games and averaged 3.3 points per game.

“My dad is my hero because he simply cared,” Ryan Mutombo wrote on social media on Monday. “He remains the purest heart I have ever known.”