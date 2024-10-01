Major League Baseball Playoff Series is Here

Share Facebook

Major League Baseball’s playoff series is underway.

The D-Backs Left Behind

The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves split victories in a doubleheader secured them both spots in the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

The Mets won 8-7 over the Braves in game one of a doubleheader, while the Braves won 3-0 in game two.

The Arizona Diamondbacks needed the Mets to win game two to make the playoffs.

In game one, the Braves originally had leads of 3-0 and 7-6 in the final two innings. However, the Mets’ Francisco Lindor had a home run in the ninth to secure an 8-7 victory over the Braves.

FRANCISCO LINDOR FOR THE LEAD IN THE 9TH! pic.twitter.com/qIzRTi6GeT — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2024

In a turn of events, Atlanta came back in the second game, with Grant Holmes giving the Braves six strikeouts through three innings. Holmes got the start due to Chris Sale dealing with back spasms.

In the bottom of the second inning, Gio Urshela hit an RBI single off Mets’ Joey Lucchesi for a Braves 1-0 lead.

Gio Urshela gets the scoring started early for the @Braves. pic.twitter.com/w44Skr3JCf — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2024

Marcell Ozuna hit a two-out, two-RBI single in the seventh, securing a 3-0 for the Braves.

The AL Wild Card Series Begins

On Tuesday, the No. 3 seed Houston Astros host the No.6 Detroit Tigers at 2:32 p.m., while the No.4 Baltimore Orioles host the No.5 Kansas City Royals at 4:08 p.m.

The expected starting pitchers are Corbin Burnes for the Orioles and Cole Ragans for the Royals.

Burnes talks about his preparations for game one of the series.

Royals Manager Matt Quatraro talks about the line-up of its series against the Braves.

NL Wild Card Match-Up

In the National League, the No.6 New York Mets will travel to Milwaukee to play the No.3 Milwaukee Brewers at 5:32 p.m.

The No.5 Atlanta Braves will play the No.4 San Diego Padres at 8:38 p.m.

What’s to Come

Game two of both Wild Card series are on Wednesday with game three following on Thursday.

First-Round Byes

The New York Yankees secured the No.1 seed in the American League, while the Los Angeles Dodgers secured the No.1 seed in the National League.

Both teams have home-field advantage throughout the Championship Series.

The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Guardians earned first-round byes and start play in the League Division Series on Saturday.