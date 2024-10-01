Florida Quarterback Graham Mertz talks team effort

Share Facebook

Ahead of the Gators matchup this Saturday against the Central Florida Knights, quarterback Graham Mertz talked with the media about his role on the team.

Florida head coach Billy Napier has been switching both Mertz and freshman quarterback DJ Lagway between quarters since the first game of the season. While there has been a lot speculation about the starting position and the employment status of Napier, Mertz has continued to stand by his team and coach.

While both quarterbacks have been interchanging between quarters, the biggest thing they are learning from each other is communicating. When changes need to be made or one needs further directing, they are there for each other, Mertz shared.

The winning feeling

A feeling that the Gators have been longing for most of the season is winning big time games. While Florida is known to have the toughest college football schedule, the team confidently held a high standard until they were blown out in their first game against the Miami Hurricanes. Yet, they made a comeback with their first Division 1 victory on the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

What does the in-state rivalry matchups mean?

This week the Gators face yet another in-state team, where the tensions tend to rise. Especially, against a team who has proven to be aggressive on the field with a mobile quarterback. Coming off a bye could either be good or bad for the Gators. It will all depend on their preparation, and if the offense and defense are willing to find urgency when on the field.

For other guys it’s just another test to see what Florida can pull together. The Gators schedule only gets harder in next couple of weeks with Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia.

The stakes are high for this team, even with two great wins, can they pull it together against these other teams who curate an explosive offense?

Mental and Physical Preparation

While it can not be certain how fans should expect Florida to perform this weekend, the Gators may be on an upward slope.

Mertz expressed that the team had three great practices this week during their bye and that there was a level of intensity involved, but also some fun moments.

He also expressed that’s what they needed as a team during a bye. In many cases they started fast, which was the big takeaway that the team needs to do during the game, Mertz explained.