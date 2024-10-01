Lions Hand Seahawks First Loss Of Season

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Detroit Lions handed the Seattle Seahawks their first loss of the year, 42-29, in the second game of the Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff had more touchdown receptions than incompletions, going 18-for-18 and throwing for 292 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III returned from a two-game absence after suffering an abdominal injury. He came back with a bang, scoring three touchdowns.

Jared Goff just set the record for most passing attempts without an incompletion in a single game in NFL history. A perfect 18-for-18. pic.twitter.com/GLd414ZPdL — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 1, 2024

Lions Strike First

The lions (3-1) started the game with a David Montgomery touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. The Seahawks (3-1) looked like they were going to respond on the following drive, but a costly DK Metcalf fumble gave the ball back to Detroit.

Seattle had not let up a touchdown following a turnover since December 2022, an NFL best. That streak was broken after another Lions rushing touchdown, this time by Jahmyr Gibbs.

This game had no shortage of rushing touchdowns, as Seattle finally got on the board after Walker waltzed into the end zone. Gibbs responded with his second rushing touchdown of the game.

The Seahawks started a drive with four minutes left in the first half, but Jason Myers missed a 62-yard field goal with time expiring. Detroit entered the locker room with a 21-7 lead at halftime.

An Explosive Second Half

The second half started with an offensive explosion, as the first five drives of the half resulted in touchdowns. Seattle received the ball at the half, and marched down the field. Rookie Tight end AJ Barner caught his first touchdown of his career, replacing the injured Noah Fant. Amon-Ra St. Brown threw the first touchdown of his career after taking a handoff from Goff, who snuck out to the left to be open for the reception.

AMON-RA ST. BROWN TD PASS TO JARED GOFF. 📺: #SEAvsDET on ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/wuVveVDDHw — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2024

Touchdowns continued to go back and forth. Walker followed the Lions trick play with his second rushing touchdown of the game, which was countered by a 70-yard touchdown reception by Jameson Williams.

Whenever the Seahawks scored, Detroit had an answer. Seattle never led in the game.

Controversial Missed Call

Late in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks were down 13 and driving down the field. Geno Smith threw a ball tin the endzone to Metcalf, who was tackled before he could catch the ball. No pass interference was called, and Seattle would go on to turn the ball over on downs. The Lions ended the game winning 42-29. Now, they will get some rest with a bye this week.

"That should've been a flag there." – Troy Aikman on a no-call, thinking it should've been PI on the Lions "Instead of 1st-and-goal at the 1, it's 2nd-and-1 back at the 27. That is a big no-call." – Joe Buck Seattle would later have a turnover-on-downs. 🏈🦓🎙️ #MNF #NFL pic.twitter.com/3XAb17Tz35 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 1, 2024

Smiths’ Career Night

Despite the loss, Smith completed 38 of 56 passes for 395 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His 56 pass attempts and 38 completions were both career highs. Seattle looks to bounce back against the Giants (1-3).