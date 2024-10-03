Wildcats 3-2 at the Bye

Share Facebook

The University of Kentucky entered its bye week this week boasting a 3-2 record. The rested Kentucky team will host Vanderbilt next Saturday after some much needed downtime this weekend.

A Win Out of the Gate

The Wildcats quickly jumped to 1-0 on the season as they breezed by the University of Southern Mississippi 31-0.

Quarterback Brock Vandagriff threw for three touchdowns, while the Kentucky defense held the Golden Eagles to just five rushing yards in the shutout.

Two Tough Losses

However, the tables turned in Week 2 as the Wildcats fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-6.

The Wildcats were unable to generate any offense as Vandagriff threw for only 30 yards and an interception (returned for a touchdown) in the loss. Kentucky’s only points came from two Alex Raynor field goals in the second quarter.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops noted that the South Carolina team is better than they are given credit for. Nonetheless, Stoops explained that the Wildcats lost because they did not execute or play well in any part of the game. Despite the loss, Stoops said the Wildcats have taken the loss as a lesson on mental preparation and fundamental execution.

A Kentucky defense that looked vulnerable in Week 2 played a great game against Georgia in the Wildcat’s 13-12 loss. They held an explosive Georgia offense to only one touchdown.

Despite holding UGA to only one touchdown (13 total points), the Wildcats were unable to find the endzone in their 13-12 loss. All 12 Kentucky points were courtesy of Raynor field goals as they fell by one to the Bulldogs.

Recent Bounce Back

In week 4, Kentucky cruised to a 41-6 victory against the Ohio University Bobcats. With four rushing touchdowns and an interception that Maxwell Hairston brought to the house, the Wildcats had no trouble trumping an Ohio team that scored only once and punted six times.

Kentucky entered last weekend as 16 point underdogs against Ole Miss before defeating the Rebels 20-17.

Vandagriff threw well, tallying 243 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Trailing 17-13, the Wildcats punched in a rushing touchdown to take a 20-17 lead with just under two and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Stoops explained that Kentucky’s run defense played a big role in creating 3rd and long situations. Holding Ole Miss to 1/10 on third down, Kentucky’s run defense kept the Wildcats in the game allowing them to pull out a win.

This win against the Rebels stunned college football fans across the nation and even led coach Stoops to be named the Week 5 Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week and the Bear Bryant Awards Coach of the Week.

Brought a win back from Oxford. A look back at Saturday's win at Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/eGEVPXIwBe — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 3, 2024

Coming Up

The Kentucky Wildcats will face Vanderbilt next weekend as they come off their bye.

Vanderbilt is one of four straight SEC opponents Kentucky will face along with Florida, Auburn, and Tennessee.