No. 1 Alabama Travels to Vanderbilt for First SEC Road Game

Following an action-packed game for the Crimson Tide, No. 1 Alabama is travelling to Nashville for a matchup against the 2-2 Vanderbilt Commodores.

The teams last faced off in 2022, when Alabama cruised through the game with a final score of 55-3. The Commodores have not defeated the Crimson Tide since 1984.

Although this is Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer‘s first year with the Crimson Tide, this is not the first time he’ll face Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea.

Week 5 Rundown

Last week, Alabama faced the then No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in an action-packed game. The Crimson Tide had an early lead, going into the second half with a score of 30-7. However, as the Bulldogs caught up, the fight continued into the final seconds, when true freshman Ryan Williams caught the game-winning touchdown.

The win over Georgia gave Alabama the No. 1 overall spot, but coach DeBoer said that his team’s focus is not on rankings, but the next game.

Vanderbilt used the fifth week to prepare its players for a strong opponent. Coming off the bye week, the Commodores are looking to redeem themselves after a 30-27 overtime loss to the No. 9 Missouri Tigers.

Game Preview

Both teams are fresh off close games against top ten contenders.

Although Alabama faces an unraked opponent in Vanderbilt, coach DeBoer said that he was impressed with coach Lea’s program.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has proved to overcome adversity in game-defining moments. In their matchup against the Tigers, Pavia threw for 178 yards. However, it was a 31-yard field goal that sealed the win for Missouri.

Still, Alabama is coming off a mood-setting win that placed them at the top of college football. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe threw for 374 yards, completing 27 out of 33 passes. Combined with Alabama’s skillful wide receivers, the Crimson Tide will prove a difficult to defend.

The two teams will face off on Saturday, Oct. 5th. Kickoff is at 4:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.